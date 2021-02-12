Woodhouse Mine, Whitehaven, West Cumbria



The Woodhouse issue should be treated on the facts. There is an AECOM report commissioned by West Cumbrian Mining which I am using for some facts below and facts I have googled from sound sources. viz. International Energy Agency.

In this document GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) cover all the carbon gases to be found in the mine. In calculating quantities these gases are quantified using their CO2 equivalents.

Facts

1. The world produced 18699.9m tonne of steel in 2019. A 3.4 % increase over 2018. World steel production increases every year unless there is a depression.

2. Every tonne of steel produced causes 1.85 tonne of CO2 to be released.

3. In 1875 the UK produced 47% of the world’s pig iron and 40% of our output went to the USA. In 1950 we produced 150m tonne of steel per annum. Today we produce 61.5m tonne or 0.033 % of the world total. There is an enormous variation in the price of steel at present Coking coal ranges in price between $195 and $218 per tonne depending on world conditions not where it comes from.

4. Woodhouse will be producing 3.1m tonne of coal which is .053% of the world’s total. This is a negligible amount and Woodhouse will have no effect whatsoever on the worldwide price of coking coal and subsequently the price of steel and global warming. The coking coal and steel we produce is less than 0.05% of the world market and will be substituted for it elsewhere in the world in any case.

5. The AECOM report points out in para 4.5 that:

“ Any CHG gas emissions at the steel works from the production of coal mined from the Proposed Development would not therefore be additional (to the world’s gas emissions) as these will occur whether or not the Proposed (Woodhouse) is permitted to operate.”

6. Coking coal is required for the production of cement and food manufacture. The world produced 5,845m tonne of coking coal in 2018. 2.7m tonne is produced in the UK at present. 11.9 m tonne is imported. Woodhouse proposes to mine 3.1m tonne pa of coking coal or 0.053% of the world total but that increases indigenous coking coal to 5.8 tonne or 40% of our current needs. Surely that is a good thing! Currently in the UK 2.9m tonne of coking coal is used for steel making and 1.8 m tonne is used for cement and food manufacture.

7. If Woodhouse does not proceed there will be increased imports of coking coal to the UK. The transport cost for the imports causes between 5 and 7 times more Greenhouse gas than that mined in the UK. That is 34m tonne extra pa GHG’s as a result of importing coking coal rather than using our own.

8. The AECOM report states in para 4.4 that metallurgical coal from the US is the main source of coking coal for steelworks both here and Europe and this will continue if the proposed development is not permitted.

AECOM also states in para 4.5 that emissions at world steelworks would not be added to as these will occur whether or not the proposed development (Woodhouse) is permitted.

In para 7.7 AECOM says that emissions at Woodhouse from the coking coal would amount to 366,564 tonnes of CO2 per annum or 18,328,183 tonnes over the 50 year life of the mine. The majority of the emissions (73%) are associated with fugitive methane emissions which are likely to be captured and utilised from the fifth year of the operation. This results in the 366,564 figure including the change in land use by revegetation prior to the start of the operations.

9. In para 3.21 the report says the development will be carbon neutral by 2050 ie in 30 year’s time.

Very importantly what it does not say is that over that period Woodhouse will have contributed enormously to the West Cumbrian community. Not just with the 1,550 jobs and apprenticeships but with 10’s thousands trees planted, £100m invested in the community, a resurrected museum and footpath and cycle ways.

How much is all that worth at a time when the future of tens of thousands of jobs at Sellafield down the road are uncertain? I believe an awful lot.

* John Studholm has been a member for 44 years, was a Councillor for 20 plus years, has been Mayor, District Council Chair, affordable housing campaigner and Parliamentary and European candidate. He was Tim Farron’s Campaigns Chair when he was elected and the Lib Dems took control of South Lakeland District Council.