Call for an email campaign to influence the March budget

Last year I emailed Rishi Sunak suggesting some policies for his summer economic statement, which incorporated some improvement to working-age benefit including making permanent the £1000 Universal Credit increase and some economic actions. I think these were far too radical for the Conservatives, so this year I am calling on him to:

I think we should email Conservative MPs asking them to write to Rishi Sunak asking him to do these things.

If you agree with me you might wish send an email to your Conservative MP similar to the one below.

I wrote:

Dear MP,

This March Budget can make a difference to the poorest people living in Britain and the government could also reduce the economic effects of increasing unemployment. I hope you will lobby Rishi Sunak to include some suggestions for his March Budget.

I am sure you are aware that aggregate demand will fall as more people are made unemployed and have to rely on an income capped by the Benefit Cap.

Hopefully an example will illustrate this.

Imagine a couple (both aged over 26) with two children living in rented accommodation in Basingstoke and one of them is employed earning the National Living Wage of £17142.84 (£8.91 x 37 hours x 52 weeks) and having a take home pay of £15,482.10. They rent a three bedroom house for £1,000 a month. The LHA for a category D house in Basingstoke is currently £218.63. The benefit calculator states they would receive £332.14 a week in Universal Credit and £35 in child benefit. This gives them a net income of £36,234.14 and after rent £24,234.12 a year.

If instead of one being employed neither of them is employed then the benefit calculator states they would receive £349.62 a week in Universal Credit and £35 in child benefit. This is £20,000.24. This is because the Benefit Cap for this couple is set at £20,000 a year. After they have paid their rent they are left with only £8,000.24 which is only £153.85 a week.

If there were 100,000 couples going from the first case to being unemployed this would mean that the economy would lose £1.623 billion.

Predictions for unemployment have a large range with the OBR and ONS forecasting the rate be at worst about 11% and their November forecast is over 7.5%. An unemployment rate of 5% equates to about 1.72 million people. An increase of 2.5% is about 860,000 and 6% is about 2 million people. I am not sure if the UK economy reached a GDP of £2,000 billion but the reduction in the size of the economy from just 100,000 couples as outlined above becoming unemployed reduces its size by 0.08%. If there were 800,000 such couples this would mean there would a direct decline in the economy of 0.64% and there would be further contractions caused by the knock on effects of this reduction. Of course if the couple had a larger income the effects of being made unemployed would be greater. For example if their pre-unemployment income was £31,500 then the reduction in the economy would be 0.72%. I hope you agree with me that the government should take some action to reduce this possible decline in the economy.

The furlough scheme is very good because it ensures people’s incomes are not cut as radically as would happen if they had to rely on the benefits people receive if unemployed.

I hope you can request that Rishi Sunak take the following actions to alleviate the worse economic effects of being unemployed: