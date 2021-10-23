Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey takes on “sexist dinosaur” Philip Davies with humour

By | Sat 23rd October 2021 - 10:30 am

It’s not often I’ve felt the need to thank Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley for anything. I am kind of glad, though, that he felt the need to write to Ed Davey on House of Commons paper to complain that we didn’t use an all-women shortlist when we selected Bobby Dean as our candidate for Carshalton and Wallington, because Ed’s blistering, beautifully crafted response showed a new side to him.

Davies’ attitude is surprising given that he’s actively campaigned against measures to protect women for some time. Back in 2017, Laura Bates wrote a brilliant article in the Guardian outlining some of the worst. She said:

He has previously described feminists as “zealots”, voted against equalities legislation, argued against equality targets in the workplace and once tabled a private member’s bill that would have repealed the Sex Discrimination Act 2002. Last year, he spoke at a conference organised by the Justice for Men and Boys party, which is known for presenting petty “whining feminist” certificates to women’s rights advocates, and promoting inflammatory, misogynistic articles on its website such as one entitled “13 reasons women lie about being raped”.

Charming.

Now, I have always been in favour of all-women shortlists, but the fact is that they were so successful that we are not allowed to use them any more because our Parliamentary party in Westminster is 2/3 women. I don’t think it is fair, given the huge democratic deficit women face. There are only 222 women out of 650 in Parliament. It just isn’t good enough when your all-time high is 34%.

Ed just let Davies have it in return:

Writing on party paper, way more appropriate for the purpose than Commons stationery, Ed reminded us all of Davies’ prior views and expressed and pleasure that he may have finally seen the light:

I can only imagine that your interest has been triggered by a “Road to Damascus” moment and a realisation that we live in 2021 not 1821. Making a transition from sexist dinosaur to someone who champions the rights of women will not be easy for you. The list of people you need to apologise to is long.

He went on to suggest that Davies’ motivation may be far from embracing the feminist cause:

Perhaps it is the threat of the Liberal Democrats to the Conservatives in Carshalton and Wallington, with only 629 votes between us? Maybe it is because of the energetic campaign being fought by our energetic parliamentary spokesperson Bobby Dean who is fighting the Conservative cuts to St Helier Hospital? Or perhaps the vision of an orange hammer crashing through a blue wall at the next General Election is keeping you awake at night?

 

I like this spicier Ed, and going by the way various women’s groups that I’m in erupted in a chorus of approval, so do many others. More, please.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Gordon, " .....the original version would just suck in more imports and stimulate the Chinese economy." International trade started off as a ...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Simon R, "Governments DO have to eventually pay back what they borrow. Normally they get round this by just borrowing again to cover the cost of what ...
  • Martin
    Brad Barrows: As a matter of fact you are wrong. With Brexit people did vote to make themselves significantly poorer, and politicians did choose to make th...
  • Barry Lofty
    You do not have to be ultra right wing to be cautious about throwing the baby out with the bath water. Instead of constant lecturing a degree of compromise and ...
  • Brad Barrows
    John Marriott sums it up nicely - people will not vote to make themselves significantly poorer or to make their lives worse. Politicians may be willing to agree...