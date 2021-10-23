Ed Davey takes on “sexist dinosaur” Philip Davies with humour

It’s not often I’ve felt the need to thank Philip Davies, the Conservative MP for Shipley for anything. I am kind of glad, though, that he felt the need to write to Ed Davey on House of Commons paper to complain that we didn’t use an all-women shortlist when we selected Bobby Dean as our candidate for Carshalton and Wallington, because Ed’s blistering, beautifully crafted response showed a new side to him.

Davies’ attitude is surprising given that he’s actively campaigned against measures to protect women for some time. Back in 2017, Laura Bates wrote a brilliant article in the Guardian outlining some of the worst. She said:

He has previously described feminists as “zealots”, voted against equalities legislation, argued against equality targets in the workplace and once tabled a private member’s bill that would have repealed the Sex Discrimination Act 2002. Last year, he spoke at a conference organised by the Justice for Men and Boys party, which is known for presenting petty “whining feminist” certificates to women’s rights advocates, and promoting inflammatory, misogynistic articles on its website such as one entitled “13 reasons women lie about being raped”.

Charming.

Now, I have always been in favour of all-women shortlists, but the fact is that they were so successful that we are not allowed to use them any more because our Parliamentary party in Westminster is 2/3 women. I don’t think it is fair, given the huge democratic deficit women face. There are only 222 women out of 650 in Parliament. It just isn’t good enough when your all-time high is 34%.

Ed just let Davies have it in return:

Surprised that @philipdaviesuk is taking such an interest in the @LibDems' commitment to an equal parliament. Perhaps he has decided to turn his back on his sexist views, or perhaps he has a different motive. pic.twitter.com/bBf11NteV2 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) October 22, 2021

Writing on party paper, way more appropriate for the purpose than Commons stationery, Ed reminded us all of Davies’ prior views and expressed and pleasure that he may have finally seen the light:

I can only imagine that your interest has been triggered by a “Road to Damascus” moment and a realisation that we live in 2021 not 1821. Making a transition from sexist dinosaur to someone who champions the rights of women will not be easy for you. The list of people you need to apologise to is long.

He went on to suggest that Davies’ motivation may be far from embracing the feminist cause:

Perhaps it is the threat of the Liberal Democrats to the Conservatives in Carshalton and Wallington, with only 629 votes between us? Maybe it is because of the energetic campaign being fought by our energetic parliamentary spokesperson Bobby Dean who is fighting the Conservative cuts to St Helier Hospital? Or perhaps the vision of an orange hammer crashing through a blue wall at the next General Election is keeping you awake at night?

I like this spicier Ed, and going by the way various women’s groups that I’m in erupted in a chorus of approval, so do many others. More, please.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings