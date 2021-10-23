Caron Lindsay

Scottish Lib Dem social justice spokesperson Bruce Wilson highlights childcare problems

By | Sat 23rd October 2021 - 12:30 pm

Former marine Bruce Wilson is the Scottish Lib Dems spokesperson for veterans and social justice. In this week’s Daily Record he wrote about the need for high quality childcare as a key element of a fairer society.

As the father of three children under 7, he and his wife know only too well the crippling costs of childcare:

While my eldest is in school and goes to after school club, there is no way for me and my wife to afford mortgage payments, bills and childcare for our twins, despite having decent salaries.

Nursery costs to cover full time work come to roughly £2,000 per month for both of them – a sum that is completely unachievable for most parents. Parents are often forced to leave the workforce.

And  it is most often women whose careers are adversely affected:

Too often women take this hit, taking them off the career ladder and losing key opportunities for career progression in the process. This means the gender pay gap persists, tax revenue is lost, and children miss out on early years education.

Establishing an effective childcare offer for young children would transform the lives of children and parents alike.

What would the Lib Dems do?

Scottish Liberal Democrats campaigned hard to convince ministers to extend the Scottish offer to two-year-olds from disadvantaged backgrounds, and in 2019 I extended the Scottish Lib Dem policy on childcare to provide extra funded hours from the end of maternity leave, thus helping rather than hindering parents who want to go back to work.

He said that the SNP had fallen short:

The limited offers available are so dysfunctional that the latest figures show that somehow, the number of two-year-olds in funded childcare is actually going down.

The SNP have always been more interested in looking progressive to achieve their ‘prize’ of leaving the UK. In the meantime, families will continue to suffer.

You can read the whole article here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Brad Barrows 23rd Oct '21 - 1:18pm

    As I understand it, the purpose of extending nursery provision is to give young people a better start in life than they may otherwise experience, with many children currently starting primary school well behind expected levels of language development, socialisation and social development – with some still not even toilet trained. Nursery provision is not just a way for the state to provide free childcare to high earning parents. Extending nursery provision to two-year olds from disadvantaged backgrounds was entirely the correct policy – but would not have benefited Bruce Wilson and his wife with their ‘decent salaries’.

