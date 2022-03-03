Ed Davey: The Battle for Liberal Britain

The Conservatives disappearing into infighting and cheap populism has left the Liberal Democrats with our biggest opportunity in generations. As our stunning by-election wins in Chesham & Amersham and North Shropshire proved last year, we can provide a political home for thousands of former Tory voters who are decent people dismayed by the party’s incompetence, scandals and sleaze under Boris Johnson.

And the stakes have never been higher. Around the world, populism and nationalism – liberalism’s enemies – are on the rise. There is a battle for Liberal Britain and to win it, Liberal Democrats must offer a clear vision for the future of our country.

But people constantly ask me: “what do the Liberal Democrats actually believe?” I don’t think we as a party have answered that question – or in recent years, even asked it of ourselves.

Historically, liberals have been the innovators in British politics. From developing the NHS and the welfare state, to introducing the Human Rights Act and same-sex marriage legislation, it has long been liberals who take on the establishment, right wrongs and overturn antiquated conventions.

That same radical action is needed today. After the world went through the nightmare of the Second World War, President Truman set out his fair deal of economic and social reforms, establishing a new social contract of what Americans can expect from their government. As our country recovers from the pandemic, we need a similarly bold package of new policies, to renew the social contract that has been broken by the Tories.

That’s why Liberal Democrats are fighting for a fair deal for people. We want a fair deal that says if you do your bit and play by the rules, you’ll be able to afford a decent home. Your children will go to a good school with real opportunities to fulfil their potential, and if anyone in your family is ill or disabled, they will get the care they need. A fair deal that puts more power in individuals’ hands and holds the already powerful to account.

But what should that fair deal actually look like, and how can we deliver it?

It’s questions like these that inspired me to put together my new book, ‘The Battle for Liberal Britain.’ I asked some of the freshest thinkers in our party to take on the biggest challenges people across the country are facing today – from housing and social care, to climate change and the future of the world of work.

The authors bring forward innovative, new ideas to address these challenges, all of which are rooted in our core beliefs of freedom, equality and community.

Like Matt Sanders’ proposal for longer school days, with more opportunities for children to do sports, music and art. Or Josh Babarinde’s bold idea to re-envision council estates as enterprise incubators, by assigning a start-up business adviser to every estate and giving a short-term rent break to help residents develop their business ideas. Or Wendy Chamberlain’s views on how to reform policing culture and restore public trust. And Luisa Porrit’s plans to tackle Britain’s housing crisis by retrofitting old office blocks in urban centres as affordable homes.

My hope is that this book will spark debate and generate even more new ideas, both within our party and beyond, and that they will help to re-energise liberalism in our country. And I very much hope you enjoy it, too.

Order your copy of ‘The Battle for Liberal Britain’ today.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Acting co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats