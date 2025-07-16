Ed Davey to set out plans to halve energy bills in a decade

This afternoon, Ed Davey will give a major speech at the Institute for Public Policy Research in London.
We’re used to hearing from the right that our high energy prices are all to do with nasty net zero. Ed will tackle that nonsense
As an alternative, he will set out a plan to dramatically slash bills for families and businesses still struggling through a cost-of-living crisis.
He will call for “a Liberal Democrat energy policy in service of the British people, not a Nigel Farage energy policy in service of Vladimir Putin”.
He will set out a plan to break the link between gas prices and electricity costs, so people get the benefits of cheap, clean power. As well as accelerating investment in cheap renewable power and home insulation, the plan would move older expensive renewable projects to cheaper Contracts for Difference – which were pioneered by Ed Davey when he was Energy Secretary. Experts have estimated that this move alone could cut bills by around £200 a year for a typical household.
Here are some snippets that the party has released ahead of the speech:
After nearly a decade of criminally negligent energy policies under the Conservatives, that pushed up everyone’s bills, I believe the right policies now could cut energy bills in half – at least – within ten years.
That should be the goal. Nothing less. A Liberal Democrat energy policy in service of the British people. Not a Nigel Farage energy policy in service of Vladimir Putin.
On the sky-high bills facing families and businesses
Families and pensioners are being clobbered with bills that are still more than £50 a month higher than they were five years ago. So many people, who were already struggling to make ends meet, having to find an extra £50 a month – just to keep the lights on, or keep their homes warm this winter.
And businesses are suffering too. Even with the welcome extra help promised in the new Industrial Strategy, parts of British industry will continue to face some of the highest electricity prices in the OECD. We have to get those prices down – to boost living standards and grow our economy.
Addressing the myths peddled by the likes of Farage and Badenoch:
The narrative – seized upon by Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch – says the reason energy bills are so high is that we’re investing too much in renewable power. And if we just stopped that investment – and relied more on oil and gas instead – bills would magically come down for everyone.
The experience of record high gas prices in recent years shows that’s not true. And even when gas prices are softer, the long history of volatility in fossil fuel prices means it’s only a matter of time before high prices return. So we know that tying ourselves ever more to fossil fuels would only benefit foreign dictators like Vladimir Putin – which is probably why Farage is so keen on it.
But refusing to engage hasn’t stopped his myths from spreading, from gaining traction in the new world of fake news. So we must change that.
On breaking the link between gas prices and electricity costs:
People are currently paying too much for renewable energy. But not for the reasons Nigel Farage would have you believe. Because generating electricity from solar or wind is now significantly cheaper than gas – even when you factor in extra system costs for back-up power when the wind isn’t blowing or the sun isn’t shining.
But people aren’t seeing the benefit of cheap renewable power, because wholesale electricity prices are still tied to the price of gas. 97% of the time in 2021, the cost of electricity was set by the price of gas.
And what does that mean for families, pensioners and businesses? It means we’re all paying that higher gas price in our bills, even though most of the energy we’re using comes from much cheaper sources. Not only is that manifestly unfair, but it is also undermining public support for the investment we need in renewable power.
So we have got to break the link between gas prices and electricity costs. It might be difficult, but we have to do it. We can’t afford not to. Not when the price is Nigel Farage.
On switching to new renewable energy contracts that cut bills for households
If all renewables were on Contracts for Difference, the electricity market would be a lot fairer and people would see the benefits of cheap renewables in their bills when gas prices are high. The problem is, only about 15% of renewable power is generated under Contracts for Difference.
The rest is still governed by the old Renewables Obligation Certificates scheme introduced by the last Labour Government all the way back in 2002 – when ministers didn’t have the foresight to realise that renewable power would get so much cheaper over the next two decades. Unlike Contracts for Difference, companies with ROCs get paid the wholesale price – in other words, the price of gas – with a subsidy on top. Subsidies paid through levies on our energy bills – costing a typical household around £90 a year.
It shouldn’t be this way, and it doesn’t have to be any longer. The Government should start today a rapid process of moving all those old ROC renewable projects onto new Contracts for Difference. It’s an idea from academics at the UK Energy Research Centre that they call “pot zero”. And in 2022 they estimated that it could save around £15 billion a year – not only encouraging the end of those Renewable Obligation Certificate levies, but in the process cutting the typical household energy bill by more than £200.
I saw the interview and frankly, was disappointed. It started well but soon went off into an anti Farage rant which was irrelevant. Must do better.
I am a member of a co-operative that has built and now runs a wind-farm in south-west Scotland. Last year, because it was our first year of operation, we were offered the choice of opting for contracts for difference or staying on our original terms. A large majority of the co-operative opted to stay on our original terms, even though CfD could have given us a higher income. Most people who commented on this on our internal forum, gave their reason as wanting to future-proof their cost of electricity, not to make extra income. HMRC monitors this closely and it is the reason why individuals in a co-op like ours cannot contract for more than 120% of their electricity consumption at the time they become co-op members.
It is all very well for politicians, even Ed Davey, to blithely state that we could fix the problem of high electricity prices by pushing all renewables generators on to CfD, but those of us who joined a co-op in the belief that we could both do our bit for the environment and stabilise our electricity bills will feel short-changed. We need to be reassured that this will not lead to HMRC dipping their hands into our pockets once again.
Agree with David Raw
Mmm, I really do wish we were more honest about some of this. The rather brutal reality is that the transition to net zero will be expensive, I am not arguing for not doing it, but we can do it better. For example, clearly there are “extra system costs for back-up power”, right now that is gas, so what is our plan to replace the gas back up with something cheaper? Also, the most recent CfD auction in 2024 provided a guaranteed price that was about 30% above current wholesale prices for 15 years. That doesn’t sound very cheap. Then there are grid re-balancing costs and additional transmission costs (power will be generated in different places, far from where people live). Just applying basic common sense tells you that completely reconfiguring the entire energy system of the UK is not a small undertaking and will have costs. Lets please be honest and adopt polices that mitigate it as much as possible: SMRs for back up, regional pricing for location (recently ruled out by Labour), more interconnectors.
The UK privatised energy market is just a disastrous fog. For a business once in a contract it is impossible to get out of it. The concept of marginal cost pricing of electricity which is making it so expensive is very difficult to explain and Ed needs to get better briefed on this before he talks to the media.