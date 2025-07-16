Liberal localism, Labour centralism

As Parliament approaches the summer recess, the government is pushing out announcements to set the agenda for the autumn. An ‘English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill’, 300 pages long, was published on July 10th, which according to the Local Government Association ‘signals a significant shift of powers from Whitehall to local leaders – making it one of the biggest changes to local government in 50 years. It will have a profound impact on all tiers of local government’. The government is about to publish a White Paper on Election Regulation, in preparation for the Elections Bill it will bring forward in the next parliamentary session. Both have major implications for British democracy; both take us away from a Liberal approach. Last week the ‘UK Government Resilience Action Plan’ was also published, setting out measures to respond to future epidemics, disasters and domestic emergencies.

Looked at together, these three embody Labour’s approach to Britain’s democracy: a deep commitment to the two-party system, a focus on delivery rather than participation, and an assumption that ‘local’ government is about delivering central government’s priorities. Liberal Democrats will want to argue for a much more open democracy, for relying on local activity to respond to local problems and crises, for allowing and encouraging local initiatives and experimentation in providing public services, and in drawing local citizens in as far as we can to participate in public life.

Liberal Democrat local councillors will have strong views on the weakening of local democracy over the past 30-40 years. Reorganisation has decreased the number of elected councillors and Councils, increasing the gap between ‘local’ government and the people it serves. Council taxes have remained the main source of revenue; transfers from central revenues have been cut back and repeatedly altered from one set of conditions to another, while obligations placed on local authorities have increased. What the Bill now proposes is to extend the elected mayoral model across the whole of England, leading ‘strategic authorities’ which will deliver government priorities, with a single tier of local government below them. There will be fewer local elections, and fewer Councils; ‘local’ government itself will become more remote from England’s towns and villages.

The Elections White Paper will reverse some of the damaging aspects of the Conservatives’ 2022 Elections Act. We expect some tightening of the rules on political finance, although Liberal Democrats will press for these to go much further. The voting system for elected mayors that the 2022 Act changed to First Past The Post will be returned to Jack Straw’s ‘supplementary vote’ in the English Devolution Bill, in the hope of getting it in place for the 2026 elections; the Elections Bill is unlikely to offer any concessions to the transformation of the UK’s political landscape, with ‘the two major parties’ failing to retain the support even of half the electorate between them. There will be nothing to address the depths of popular disillusion with Westminster politics.

The Resilience Action Plan is a list of top-down measures to cope with emergencies in which public engagement and active citizen involvement should be fundamental. It has a short section on the importance of ‘civil society’ and local government, but the emphasis is on professional training and central direction, working to safeguard a largely passive population.

Labour has told us repeatedly that the answer to public disengagement and mistrust is better public service delivery. Elected mayors (each allowed to appoint up to seven ‘commissioners’ to assist them in specific areas, while councillors come to occasional meetings and are otherwise superfluous) will be key to delivery. This (Kath Pinnock warns me) will effectively mark the death of local democracy. Unitary authorities with 500,000-1,000,000 voters each will struggle to connect with the people they represent, and will be subordinate for many purposes to mayoral combined authorities covering several million people.

These Bills will go into effect. The Conservatives are strong supporters of elected mayors, and deeply ambivalent about local government. The depth of Labour and Conservative commitment to the Westminster two-party system is evident in the privileges ‘the official opposition’ has in PM Questions and the allocation of debating time, as well as the 21 new peers the Conservatives have been allowed to nominate since the election (we have been allowed 3). Liberal Democrats in both Houses will do our best to modify what they propose, but will be up against the vested interests of both the established parties. We want to build an active democracy, in which power and representation are distributed as widely as possible and in which citizens are encouraged to participate in public life. But the mindset of both Labour and Conservative politicians is strongly against this, and we will have to campaign as hard as we can to reverse this centralist direction.

* William Wallace is Liberal Democrat spokesman on constitutional issues in the Lords.