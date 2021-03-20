NewsHound

Ed Davey uses the Sun to call for national insurance cuts for small high street businesses

By | Sat 20th March 2021 - 11:19 am

Ed Davey is today calling for the ministers to take action to prevent many of Britain’s high streets being lost forever after a year of lockdown. Speaking to the Sun, he said the Employment Allowance should quadruple from £4,000 to £16,000.

The cut would help 1.2 million firms struggling to stay afloat by lower tax bills and lifting them out of the requirement to pay National Insurance Contributions.

Davey tells the newspaper his plan is aimed at helping struggling hairdressers, chippies, cafes and local pubs.

Newshound hopes dog groomers are included. And like all dogs, he is a fan of chippies, cafes and, most of all, pubs that serve pork scratchings.

  • Brad Barrows 20th Mar '21 - 12:52pm

    Unfortunate that the Sun, as part of the story, included a picture of Ed alongside David Cameron and reminding readers that he served in the Conservative/liberal Democrat government. The damage done to the Liberal Democrats by choosing to join the Conservatives has been massive and may take decades to undo. Every reminder of that coalition makes recovery less likely – one reason I do not think it helpful that the current Lib Dem leader served as a minister alongside the Tories. (I realise that with so few MPs to choose from, Ed appeared a strong candidate, but I would have preferred an MP first elected after 2015 so as to cut the link to the previous Conservative/Lib Dem government.)

