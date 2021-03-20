Ed Davey uses the Sun to call for national insurance cuts for small high street businesses

Ed Davey is today calling for the ministers to take action to prevent many of Britain’s high streets being lost forever after a year of lockdown. Speaking to the Sun, he said the Employment Allowance should quadruple from £4,000 to £16,000.

The cut would help 1.2 million firms struggling to stay afloat by lower tax bills and lifting them out of the requirement to pay National Insurance Contributions.

Davey tells the newspaper his plan is aimed at helping struggling hairdressers, chippies, cafes and local pubs.

Newshound hopes dog groomers are included. And like all dogs, he is a fan of chippies, cafes and, most of all, pubs that serve pork scratchings.

