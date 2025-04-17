Edinburgh book launch – all invited

Following on from the events at the National Liberal Club and at the party’s Harrogate Spring Conference, the John Stuart Mill Institute is completing its trio of book launches at the Scottish Liberal Club, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh EH12 5DR, at 7.30pm, Friday, 25th April. All colleagues are warmly welcome.

The Institute has sponsored the book “When We Speak of Freedom – Radical Liberalism in an Age of Crisis” as the definitive current publication on Liberal philosophy and values. The twenty chapter writers include a number of respected politicians, academics and specialists, including Sir Vince Cable, Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman, Professor David Howarth and Bob Marshall-Andrews KC. The editors are two young academics, Paul Hindley and Ben Wood, who will be happy to answer any questions you may have – contact details are below.

Of particular importance to the Scottish media launch is the chapter on “Federalism from a Scottish Perspective” by Ross Finnie, former MSP and, at Holyrood, ex-Minister for Rural Development, 1999 to 2007. Previous to his time in the Scottish parliament he was a Councillor for twenty-two years. Ross will be present at the media launch.

Another leading Scottish Liberal Democrat, Denis Robertson Sullivan, has contributed a chapter on “Ending the UK Housing Crisis”. Denis is a former Treasurer of the Scottish Liberal Democrats. He was the Chair of Scotland Shelter and the Vice-Chair of Shelter UK.

If you would like more information about the John Stuart Mill Institute please consult our website which is www.jsmi.org.uk or get in touch with me: Michael Meadowcroft, JSMI Trustee, [email protected].

* Michael Meadowcroft joined the Liberal Party in 1958. He has served at every level of the party organisation. He was a Leeds City Councillor, West Yorkshire Met County Councillor and MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. For 25 years he led or was part of electoral missions to 35 new democracies on four continents.