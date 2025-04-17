Yes, Liberals can and should be proud to be British

I feel compelled to begin this article with a confession of jealousy. Since joining the Scottish Liberal Democrats, I’ve met many wonderful people who can say that they are lifelong liberals. I always wince with envy when I hear it.

As I’ve told those who have asked, I was a member of the Scottish Conservatives for some years, including a brief stint working in their press office in Holyrood. I’m not ashamed of that per se, and nobody in the party has even hinted that I should be, but facts are facts.

Especially given the right-ward march of the Scottish Tories in recent years, I remain one of our most repentant sinners, comforted by the fact that the Tories left me every bit as much as I left them.

If I cannot carry the card of the from the cradle liberal, I can at least offer to be of use. With the foothills of the 2026 Holyrood elections in view, many liberal-adjacent Tories will be looking for a new home, one that combines fiscal responsibility with their open, tolerant, pre-Boris social views.

For an excellent rendition of this point, I highly recommend watching the speech our new MSP, Jamie Greene, gave at our conference in Inverness. Jamie spoke with candour, grace, humour, and clarity on this subject. He has walked the walk and very much has the talk to go with it.

Those expecting this article to be a shopping list of things that Liberal Democrats should abandon will be disappointed. Instead, I mean to encourage something that is going very well, especially with disillusioned Tory voters in mind. Our appeal to patriotism.

There is much to like so far. Ed Davey has been leading the effort, encouraging us to buy British goods where possible and taking a strong line on Russian aggression and the destructive nature of the Trump administration’s disastrous, miserly, and self-defeating tariffs.

Our Scottish leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has also been impressive, showing rather than telling that Brits and Scots are willing stand up for our allies in Ukraine and that in doing so Scotland and Britain is a positive force on the international stage. Their support for an alliance between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom too shows a direction of travel paved with hope.

With the many conversations we will have in the run up to Holyrood 2026 and beyond, we can show that real, effective, sincere patriotism does not sit awkwardly with liberalism. Quite the opposite in fact, to be liberal is to be a patriot in the ways that matter.

The islands are, after all, the birthplace of of liberty. Free trade, free speech, free association, habeas corpus, jury trial, freedom under the law, and uncensored newspapers all find their roots here and that ought to be a source of pride for any liberal.

In the United Kingdom, we also find many of the advances that were necessary in building the compassionate society that ensures nobody is enslaved by ignorance, poverty, or at the will of another or a draconian, partisan judiciary, police force, or mob.

The great thinkers who built the great chain of liberalism, Smith, Hume, Mill, Locke, and others came from the same tradition, a British tradition that found its way from the old to the new world. Intellectually, we’re on very solid ground to be proud indeed.

There are those who, when it comes to patriotism, merely focus on talking rather than walking. That is not us. So, as we prepare for yet more electoral success, we should throw off the cringe that some instinctively feel about being proud to be British. We are proud to be active in communities (including fixing its church roofs, Mrs Badenoch!) across Britain, working quietly, collegiately, and effectively to the benefit of those we live alongside.

Scotland has a particular patriotism problem. For too long, those of us who wish to preserve the ties with others on these islands have given the ground of being proud Scots away to nationalists who have known exactly how they want to use it.

It is our task, not through arrogance, exceptionalism, or jingoism, but through building on Scotland’s liberal heritage and the canny, sensible, understanding nature of our people to show that being Scottish, British, and internationalist are not exclusive options. In this, there is even more at stake than one single, albeit crucial, Holyrood vote – there is the soul of a nation.

I hope there will be people in our party who disagree with me. Because that is the main thing that I, and other former Tories, can benefit from most by joining the Liberal Democrats, the robust exchange of ideas. There aren’t just votes in it for us, there’s a better future for us all.

* Alan is a writer and a regular columnist for the Scottish Daily Express. He also runs Alan Grant Communications, specialising in political communications and public affairs.