Official Lib Dem reaction to today’s Supreme Court judgement

It’s been a tough day for trans and non binary people and for those who love them. The Judgement handed down by the Supreme Court on the definition of a woman throughout the Equality Act 2010 has understandably caused significant anxiety about what this could mean for the rights of trans people.

For me there seems to be an inherent contradiction between

The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

and

the legislation gives transgender people “protection, not only against discrimination through the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, but also against direct discrimination, indirect discrimination and harassment in substance in their acquired gender”.

I’m not seeing anything in the judgement that says that trans people must be excluded from single sex spaces, only that it is not unlawful discrimination if they are.

Regardless, though, it is clear that today’s judgement will at least in the short term make trans people’s lives more difficult and less safe while not making one single woman, cis or trans, safer.

I suspect we will now see further attempts by an emboldened anti-trans movement to roll back the rights of trans people as far as they can. And that is why so many people I care about are so worried.

If the Government is going to issue guidance on this, let’s hope that they consult widely and don’t come out with a load of anti-trans talking points. I’m not going to hold my breath on this one.

Anyway the purpose of this post is to report the reactions of official Lib Dem organisations and spokespeople.

LGBT+ Lib Dems said this:

We are studying today’s judgement by the UK Supreme Court. Nothing they rule will change our solidarity with the trans+ community and with everyone who seeks to live their lives under control of their own bodies, and free from poverty, ignorance or conformity. Trans women are women, trans men are men, and non-binary and intersex folks are valid just as they are. It’s time this was reflected in the law of the land, and LGBT+ Lib Dems will be at the forefront of pushing for that change. Lots of love to our trans+ siblings and their loved ones today.

This was reposted by Lib Dem Women with the words “Exactly this.”

Women and Equalities spokesperson Christine Jardine said on Bluesky:

The Supreme Court judgement has caused concern and left people unsure what it means to them. The government must now provide further clarity and clear guidance that ensures everyone’s rights and dignity, including protecting women and trans people’s rights, as the ruling makes clear.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings