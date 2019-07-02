The Voice

Ed’s Days – 1-2 July 2019

Ed and Jo spent a lot of the day togeher.

Here they are at Sky News

And then together at Channel 4 News:

And it was Ed’s turn to have a Facebook Live with Chuka:

Visiting the Pride pop up shop

And Ed doesn’t go that far back into history to pick his historical hero – but he did work for him. He writes about how Paddy inspired him:

Paddy’s stories only added to his mystique and magnetism. A young colleague was startled to find a note on his desk from Paddy one morning: ‘Call me on my car phone at 5.57am.’ It wasn’t so much the earliness as the preciseness of the hour that startled. Another note, upon Paddy assuming the party’s leadership, read simply: ‘Please remove David Steel’s dead animal from my office.’ It was a buffalo skin presented by Chief Buthelezi.

Sure, Paddy could be a task master, but even then I found him immense fun. Many a Monday morning my phone would bark into life: ‘Edward, come to my office now, please.’ From Paddy’s mouth ‘please’ became a command. Once before him I’d find he’d read some article over the weekend extolling a new economic policy that he wanted to adopt. And I’d spend a good thirty minutes dissuading him of some crazy, ill-thought-through fancy.

My biggest disagreement with him came after I’d been elected in 1997, when he was determined to cling on to his pre-election plan with Tony Blair for close working relations with Labour – despite that strategy having been devised for a balanced Parliament, not for a Labour majority of 167. Brilliant as he was, he couldn’t persuade Parliamentary colleagues or the wider party that Lib-Labbery worked in this context, for it would have hitched us to policies we disagreed with without influence to change them.

Only another two weeks and six days of GOTV to go from both candidates.

We’ll be back on Thursday with more news of what they have been getting up to.

One Comment

  • Lorenzo Cherin 3rd Jul '19 - 12:10am

    Good to hear again , he read my article on Liberal Democrat Voice in which I revealed his own Liberal lineage, as his mother’s heritage contains Liberal mps, the great Samuel Morley and then also,his son, Arnold!

