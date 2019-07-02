Jo’s Days – 1-2 July 2019

Yesterday was the all important voting day. As ballots were being dispatched, Jo and Ed were on Sky News.

"We can win the next election."@LibDems leadership candidates @EdwardJDavey and @joswinson on why they could be the next PM. Swinson says they're the "alternative" to the "doom and gloom" that would be caused by Farage and Johnson. Follow the debate: https://t.co/UH8nCYBxU9 pic.twitter.com/VtGi3s8sBp — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) July 1, 2019

.@joswinson⁩ says she wants to lead the @LibDems to "take on people like Boris Johnson, who are in it for themselves". She says the Conservative's interests have been "put above" the national interest. Follow the debate: https://t.co/UH8nCYBxU9 pic.twitter.com/5MudbNi4lx — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) July 1, 2019

And on to Channel 4

And an hour with Iain Dale…..

Jo also wrote in the Sctsman about he antidote that Liberalism offers to nationalism..

She told the Herald about how she was going to take on the forces of nationaism.

In particular, she says Brexiter Boris Johnson as PM would be a “disaster”, claiming he does “not care for anything beyond Boris Johnson” and is even “not fussed” about maintaining the Union. She adds: “He can be beaten. We need to be more optimistic and positive about saying we are not just going to lie down and accept that future has to happen. I’m going to roll up my sleeves, I’m going to run for leader of my party, I’m going to build a liberal movement and take on these forces of nationalism and populism because Britain deserves better, Scotland deserves better.”

And in the Journal of Liberal History, Jo writes about how her hero, Anita Roddick, inspired her:

Her example has stayed with me throughout my life and has undoubtedly shaped many of my views on policy, both explicitly and implicitly. Not only have I remained an avid environmentalist, but her vision of responsible business has shaped my thinking on business and the economy too. As an MP and a minister I have championed many of the causes I first discovered through the Body Shop – from excess plastic packaging to taking on unrealistic body image depictions in advertising. And it’s why I have put creating an economy that puts people and planet first at the heart of my leadership campaign. I want to reward dynamic, innovative companies that focus on the long-term challenges our society faces – such as the climate emergency, health inequality and the challenges of an ageing population – and that empower individuals and prize the productivity that comes when workers are treated as human beings and not numbers on a spreadsheet. But as important as policies and political philosophy are, Anita Roddick also ingrained in me something more practical. She was, first and foremost, a doer. She was an activist who used her career and her business as a platform to make change happen. Her example taught me that it is not enough to simply believe things, or to criticise things, but to get out there and do things to make the world better.

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.