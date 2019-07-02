The Voice

Jo’s Days – 1-2 July 2019

By | Tue 2nd July 2019 - 9:30 pm

Yesterday was the all important voting day. As ballots were being dispatched, Jo and Ed were on Sky News.

And on to Channel 4

And an hour with Iain Dale…..

Jo also wrote in the Sctsman about he antidote that Liberalism offers to nationalism..

She told the Herald about how she was going to take on the forces of nationaism.

In particular, she says Brexiter Boris Johnson as PM would be a “disaster”, claiming he does “not care for anything beyond Boris Johnson” and is even “not fussed” about maintaining the Union.

She adds: “He can be beaten. We need to be more optimistic and positive about saying we are not just going to lie down and accept that future has to happen. I’m going to roll up my sleeves, I’m going to run for leader of my party, I’m going to build a liberal movement and take on these forces of nationalism and populism because Britain deserves better, Scotland deserves better.”

And in the Journal of Liberal History, Jo writes about how her hero, Anita Roddick, inspired her:

Her example has stayed with me throughout my life and has undoubtedly shaped many of my views on policy, both explicitly and implicitly. Not only have I remained an avid environmentalist, but her vision of responsible business has shaped my thinking on business and the economy too. As an MP and a minister I have championed many of the causes I first discovered through the Body Shop – from excess plastic packaging to taking on unrealistic body image depictions in advertising. And it’s why I have put creating an economy that puts people and planet first at the heart of my leadership campaign. I want to reward dynamic, innovative companies that focus on the long-term challenges our society faces – such as the climate emergency, health inequality and the challenges of an ageing population – and that empower individuals and prize the productivity that comes when workers are treated as human beings and not numbers on a spreadsheet.

But as important as policies and political philosophy are, Anita Roddick also ingrained in me something more practical. She was, first and foremost, a doer. She was an activist who used her career and her business as a platform to make change happen. Her example taught me that it is not enough to simply believe things, or to criticise things, but to get out there and do things to make the world better.

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Leadership Election and News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Littler 2nd Jul - 9:45pm
    Boyle's piece is extremely welcome. A historic progressive alliance to bring together the centre and left, to stop brexit and either hold an immediate G.E.,...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 2nd Jul - 8:36pm
    @ JoeB, "Despite some world-leading sectors, the UK economy is internationally uncompetitive." No it isn't. We've heard this sort of bland statement for years. It...
  • User Avatarfrankie 2nd Jul - 7:01pm
    I believe his colleague Mr Hammond believe's he will need 90 billion, I look forward to either of the two clowns standing to be the...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 2nd Jul - 6:50pm
    David, The Law of Property Act 1925 section 1 says: The only estates in land which are capable of subsisting or of being conveyed or...
  • User Avatartonyhill 2nd Jul - 6:16pm
    A terrible thing to happen to you Caron - I am dismayed by the response of the police. Many decades ago a friend of mine...
  • User AvatarDavid Boyle 2nd Jul - 6:08pm
    Thanks to everyone for the positive comments.. I'm fully aware of how difficult this will be but I can't see what the alternative is -...