Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem MEPs say Bollocks to Brexit

By | Tue 2nd July 2019 - 8:19 pm

How amazing has it been to see the joyous, determined bunch of Lib Dem MEPs taking their seats in Strasbourg today? I will love Barbara Gibson forever for having hers on the right way round.

Their t-shirts had such attitude that the BBC’s Adam Fleming was trying really hard not to laugh when he said that they had a word on the back that he couldn’t possibly say on the lunchtime news. I’ll be watching the Ten to see if they manage it then…

And if anyone is thinking of saying that we were as bad as the Brexit Party, well, you’re wrong.

The Awkward Squad made clear that there was a better t-shirt supplier in town – one that funds Lib Dem Pride presence. And who would have done them a Stop Brexit version if they had asked nicely, I’m sure.

South East MEP and LDV Alumnus Antony Hook posted this video.

Our lot were very much welcomed by their fellow MEPs.

Well done to all of our MEPs for grabbing the attention in a much more positive way than some of their colleagues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

