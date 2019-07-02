Lib Dem MEPs say Bollocks to Brexit

How amazing has it been to see the joyous, determined bunch of Lib Dem MEPs taking their seats in Strasbourg today? I will love Barbara Gibson forever for having hers on the right way round.

Today our @LibDems MEPs take their place in the Euro Parliament. They are testimony to the fact that most people now want to stay in the EU. All polls for over a year have noted a #remain majority it’s time for a #peoplesvote pic.twitter.com/ddm4vrsE4W — Dick Newby (@RichardNewby3) July 2, 2019

Their t-shirts had such attitude that the BBC’s Adam Fleming was trying really hard not to laugh when he said that they had a word on the back that he couldn’t possibly say on the lunchtime news. I’ll be watching the Ten to see if they manage it then…

And if anyone is thinking of saying that we were as bad as the Brexit Party, well, you’re wrong.

Why is Brexit Party MEPs turning their backs during Ode To Joy worse than the Lib Dems wearing "Bollocks to Brexit" tops? : Because Farage was showing his refusal to represent Brits on issues which affect our lives, whereas the Lib Dems were showing their commitment to doing so. pic.twitter.com/MZzM5OUb6z — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 2, 2019

The Awkward Squad made clear that there was a better t-shirt supplier in town – one that funds Lib Dem Pride presence. And who would have done them a Stop Brexit version if they had asked nicely, I’m sure.

Slightly grumpy that the MEPs clearly got their t-shirts from a competitor 🙁 Also they haven't used the right font. Also wearing a t-shirt OVER a shirt is just BAD. Still, it's the message that counts, right?https://t.co/K3KAo0XAoc — Awkward Squad (@Awkward__Squad) July 2, 2019

South East MEP and LDV Alumnus Antony Hook posted this video.

The Lib Dems have made a big entrance on our first day here in Strasbourg.#StopBrexit pic.twitter.com/YQg0px0sE2 — Antony Hook MEP 🔶️ #FBPE (@antonyhook) July 2, 2019

Our lot were very much welcomed by their fellow MEPs.

So happy to celebrate the opening of the new five-year session of ⁦@Europarl_EN⁩ together with 17 ⁦@LibDemMEPs⁩ (spot the yellow #StopBrexit t-shirts) listening to the European anthem Ode to Joy 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/RiLbwEtUPC — Sophie in 't Veld (@SophieintVeld) July 2, 2019

Another great pic of our whole ⁦@LibDemMEPs⁩ delegation on the march to opening of Parliament this morning. Got the media’s attention. pic.twitter.com/BivZWhAsLH — Barbara Gibson, MEP 🔸🇪🇺 (@Barb_G) July 2, 2019

Well done to all of our MEPs for grabbing the attention in a much more positive way than some of their colleagues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings