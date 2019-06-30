Ed’s Weekend – 29-30 June 2019

The final weekend of Ed’s campaign was as hectic as the previous month.

Talking to Nick Robinson on the BBC Political Thinking podcast.

LibDem leadership contender Ed Davey defends his party's anti-Brexit slogan 🎧 Political Thinking with @BBCNickRobinson [Tap to expand] https://t.co/4atdoD1Qvl pic.twitter.com/jEhqGlIJIJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 28, 2019

Backing Hong Kong citizens:

LibDem leadership candidate @EdwardJDavey is standing with the people of HK and backs Paddy Ashdown’s call to give HK BNO passport holders the right of abode in the U.K. #WeStandWithHK pic.twitter.com/degyi0gals — ChineseLibDems (@ChineseLibDems) June 28, 2019

Thanking forces on their day

On #ArmedForcesDay let’s remember, commemorate, celebrate and give thanks to all who’ve served to keep us safe and secure#SaluteOurForces https://t.co/6h9JZ4TB2M — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 29, 2019

And on to that Stratford hustings:

"This is a historic moment. And I believe I have the experience and negociating skills in Parliament, in an international stage to #StopBrexit, to stop climate change and heal divisions in society." – 🔶 @EdwardJDavey will lead us #BackInTheGame. #LibDemLeadership pic.twitter.com/nd7S31yGpE — Ruby Chow 🔶 #FBPE (@doublereds) June 29, 2019

@EdwardJDavey on increasing diversity:

“Must take this seriously. Must practice our values of #equality and #diversity

I’d take personal responsibility for driving through necessary reforms to make it happen” #LibDemLeadership #LibDemsSurge #wmlibdems — Jennifer Gray 🔶 (@Tzenh) June 29, 2019

And his final pitch to members:

I’ve got a track record as a media performer – from Question Time to Politics Live to Any Questions to the Today Program. But I know it’s not enough to just get onto the media. I have a record that to be proud of, and a plan to offer the country. I have the experience of battling in Cabinet and negotiating at the EU and UN.

I have the determination and grit to stand up to the Johnsons, Corbyns and Farages.

And I have the vision – on Europe, on the Economy and on the Environment. My track record, first as a Business Minister and then the Cabinet Minister for Energy and Climate Change, shows I know how to get things done in Government – from making Britain the world leader on offshore wind to leading EU-wide negotiations to secure ambitious climate change targets. It has also means I know how we can turn our economy Green and tackle the Climate Emergency – securing our future. But for us to stop Brexit and then get into Government, the Liberal Democrats need to run the campaign of our lives. I’m a proven campaigner who can lead it.

