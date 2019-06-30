The Voice

Ed’s Weekend – 29-30 June 2019

By | Tue 2nd July 2019 - 3:30 pm

The final weekend of Ed’s campaign was as hectic as the previous month.

Talking to Nick Robinson on the BBC Political Thinking podcast.

Backing Hong Kong citizens:

Thanking forces on their day

And on to that Stratford hustings:

And his final pitch to members:

I’ve got a track record as a media performer – from Question Time to Politics Live to Any Questions to the Today Program. But I know it’s not enough to just get onto the media. I have a record that to be proud of, and a plan to offer the country.

  • I have the experience of battling in Cabinet and negotiating at the EU and UN.
  • I have the determination and grit to stand up to the Johnsons, Corbyns and Farages.
  • And I have the vision – on Europe, on the Economy and on the Environment.

My track record, first as a Business Minister and then the Cabinet Minister for Energy and Climate Change, shows I know how to get things done in Government – from making Britain the world leader on offshore wind to leading EU-wide negotiations to secure ambitious climate change targets. It has also means I know how we can turn our economy Green and tackle the Climate Emergency – securing our future.

But for us to stop Brexit and then get into Government, the Liberal Democrats need to run the campaign of our lives. I’m a proven campaigner who can lead it.

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.

