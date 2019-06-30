Jo’s weekend – 29-30 June 2019

The final weekend of the campaign saw a massive push for votes by both leadership candidates.

But for Jo, Saturday was a special day. Her son Gabriel’s first birthday. In a Twitter thread, she described the events of 29 June 2018.

The raw, beautiful, fierce power of birth is awe-inspiring. Our bodies are amazing. (10/10) pic.twitter.com/idIcXqoqNl — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 29, 2019

But before any birthday cake could be consumed, it was the final hustings of the campaign at ALDC’s Kickstart event in Stratford-upon-Avon.

@joswinson “I don’t think you can be a Liberal without being a feminist. We stand for the under-represented.

We live in a deeply unequal society and we need to change this. It’s not a priority, it’s an urgency” #LibDemLeadership #LibDemsSurge — Jennifer Gray 🔶 (@Tzenh) June 29, 2019

An interesting graphic from the Sunday People for an article by Jo on Boris:

Boris Johnson’s only priority is himself. He doesn’t care about anything else and he doesn’t deserve to be Prime Minister. Read my column in @TheSundayPeople #JoinJo https://t.co/mvixGGOg8O — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 30, 2019

There’s plenty of evidence of Boris Johnson’s character in the public domain already. We know he’s a liar. He’s been sacked for it twice – once by a newspaper and then by Michael Howard. And that was long before he toured the country with a big fat lie emblazoned on the side of his bus. We know he has no hesitation using hurtful, divisive language – calling black people picaninnies with water melon smiles or Muslim women letterboxes. We know that he is irresponsible. As Foreign Secretary his blunders were used as evidence by Iran against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. As London Mayor, he wasted public money on a series of vanity projects like a Garden Bridge to Nowhere and an airport in the Thames Estuary that never took off.

And she appeared on Ridge on Sunday:

Lib Dem leadership candidate Jo Swinson says the Lib Dems could win an election if one is held this year #Ridge pic.twitter.com/bnYY6VVHGv — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) June 30, 2019

Jo’s final email to members sent out by the Party came from Tom Brake:

Stopping Brexit is our overwhelming priority. To do that, we need to build the broadest possible movement, working with those who will fight alongside us to keep Britain in the EU. Many people talk the talk on co-operation, I’ve seen Jo do it. And Jo has the media cut through we need to deliver our message to the millions of people who share our values, but have never voted for us. She connects with new generations of voters, thousands of whom have joined our party. And Jo is part of a new generation of politicians, who are prepared to reach across tribal boundaries to build a new liberal movement. I’ve known Jo for a long time. As a Minister, as our Deputy Leader and as a friend. I trust her wholeheartedly to do everything it takes to save our country and stop Brexit.

