David Boyle

Time for a Broad AllIance to take power?

By | Tue 2nd July 2019 - 12:53 pm

“We must be more than a political party or we will cease to be one,” said the great writer G. K. Chesterton, when he was a Liberal. “Time and again historic victory has come to a little party with big ideas: but can anyone conceive anything with a mark of death more on its brow than a little party with little ideas,”

I am writing about the man at the moment and I believe he was right, and especially perhaps in the first of the two sentences.

Nor are we such a little party these days, but the ideas we articulate in public are not yet big enough, and it is what I miss from our leadership election at the moment. Perhaps that is why Andrew Rawnsley claimed over the weekend that it was as dull as a bowl of tofu.

Beyond the resistance to Brexit – not really an idea so much as a rejection of one – there are only a couple; well, two: tackling climate change (Ed Davey) and embracing hi-tech (Jo Swinson). Both are short of the hows and whats that would make either of these big ideas – something to fill the spot for Brexit when it has either happened or finally not happened.

So here is mine, and it is entirely a practical one.

The recent polls put the four biggest parties practically neck and neck, around 20+ per cent. This is a highly dangerous position for the nation because it means, under our hopeless electoral system, that absolutely anything could happen.

I have been a member of the party for forty years last May. I’ve see us sweep up and down dreaming of one more heave. I know we shouldn’t get carried away. But it now seems to me – given the polls and the high ratings of the Greens, that it is now time to forge a one-off alliance of the radical centre for one election only: to save humanity from climate change.

I have little idea as yet whether either Anna Soubry or Sian Berry are likely to play ball or not – though I believe both are persuadable, on condition we prioritise getting their existing MPs back into Parliament and give them a clear run in 20-30 other seats.

I lived through the alliance with the SDP. I’m so aware that this is not straightforward, and that the kind of open primaries – open to the voting public in the other seats – are potentially expensive and unpopular amongst political parties.

I know there would have to be a system of appeals and there are other administrative issues about expressing alliances on ballot papers under existing electoral law.

I am also aware that ignorance about each other’s parties and policies get in the way of such alliances. But I don’t think any of these are unsurmountable – and the prize is potentially huge. If you add together our poll ratings as they stand now, and it would put us well within spitting distance of the 30 per cent level when we could not just govern, but change UK politics forever.

But this is where Chesterton’s first sentence is important. None of this will happen unless Lib Dems, Greens and Tigs for Change are first working side by side on the ground, not just through More United, but at ward level – achieving things by campaigning about them in a way that is easier these days when Parliament is as finely balanced as it is now.

Only that can avoid the kind of projecting of our own peculiarities and intolerances onto other parties, the besetting sin of politicians, which so torpedoes working together for people.

The truth is that they are not that different from us. This will need to be an alliance forged locally, relationship by relationship. But if we can be more than a party and achieve that, I believe we can really grab power.

So Jo and Ed – what do you think?

* David Boyle is policy director of Radix, co-director of New Weather, a fellow of the New Economics Foundation, and the author of The Xanthe Schneider Enigma Files and other books.

8 Comments

  • Mick Taylor 2nd Jul '19 - 1:29pm

    We offered and they refused. Says it all really

  • David Raw 2nd Jul '19 - 1:57pm

    G.K. Chesterton might be have been “a great writer” – but his views (on what is currently a cause of huge embarrassment and controversy in the Labour Party) wouldn’t (and shouldn’t) let him be accepted in the modern Lib Dem party.

  • chris moore 2nd Jul '19 - 2:00pm

    GK Chesterton was a man of his day and a writer of his day.

    His prose seems to me laboured and straining.

    His Catholic prescriptions absurd and out-dated even back in his day.

  • David Boyle 2nd Jul '19 - 2:03pm

    I think we could do better than that. It isn’t as if I’m suggesting doing anyone a favour – just that so many people I meet would like there to be done kind of arrangement, certainly with the Greens. What it actually says is that these alliances are extremely hard to make happen – unless activists on both sides are already working together on joint issues locally. We don’t have long to pull this off – so that has to be first priority…

  • Fiona 2nd Jul '19 - 2:42pm

    I’m definitely in favour in theory, but as always, it comes down to local politics. I think Soubry and the ChangeUK group would be happy for us to stand down where they have existing candidates, but I think the Greens will demand more than Brighton and Hove. Unfortunately, some of their target seats are also our target seats and unlike in Brighton, I’m not sure if all of the locals will be happy to go along with a tactic most of our natural supporters would be doing off their own backs.

    I might be wrong, but I get the sense that Sian Berry isn’t as cooperative (for want of a better word) as Lucas. While we definitely have political differences, Lucas seemed able to take them in her stride and recognises our historically much larger voter base and our value as partners for achieving shared goals. On the other hand, I think Berry’s ambitions for the Greens includes taking voters from us permanently. Whilst not unreasonable goals for a party leader wanting to grow her party, but less helpful for achieving shared goals.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 2nd Jul '19 - 2:57pm

    Chesterton was an outdated writer considered to be an antisemite.

    David Raw is correct on that although he implies rather than says it this way.

    David Boyle is correct to want to align.

    But Mick Taylor is correct too. The Greens under their not very pragmatic dynamic duo, are not keen on this party because of two things, the mistakes made in coalition and that party being to the farther left on some things , than this party.

    David’s piece gets it right in theory, not practice. This party is centre, centre left. The Green party is left. We talk alliance. They say no. Liberal Democrats went into coalition. The Greens say yuk!

    Not too sure that alliance shall work. Where are the twenty plus seats we stand aside in for them?

