Elon Musk gets voted out of hot seat at Twitter, why does he remind me of Liz Truss

By | Mon 19th December 2022 - 11:32 am

Elon Musk is a victim of his own misfortune. Having made mistake, after mistake at Twitter, he asked users whether he should continue as chief executive. The verdict was unequivocal.

Advertisers had fled with Musk’s unwinding of Twitter. His championing of almost anything goes led to people with liberal values have left in disgust. The extreme right, the racists and misogynists have rubbed their hands will glee.

Twitter, never profitable, has been looking into the abyss since Musk took it over. There is now hope that Twitter will survive and thrive.

Aside for its social uses, Twitter is essential for journalists and politicians. Probably every MP has a twitter account and our Lib Dem MPs use it as a way of getting out information on their opinions and what they have been doing. Journalists use to it gather news and promote articles they have written.

Musk was never suited to running a social media company. He acted by impulse and by instinct, except his instinct was too often wrong. He sacked staff. Rehired some. Some of the most talented simply walked away. He banned journalists and unblocked them. He was a maverick before he was told he could not withdraw his bid for Twitter and was forced to take it over. He has been a maverick ever since.

Not everything Musk has done at Twitter is a disaster but he has proved ill-suited to turning around a long established company, rather than building his own from scratch which arguably he has done well. Musk has achieved nothing that will make Twitter more profitable.

But hey! Musk has outlasted Liz Truss by lasting 53 days as the person in charge.

His reign over Twitter will come to an end but he still owns the company. There is still potential for him to create havoc.

Except.

Shares in Tesla have plummeted. Elon Musk is no longer the richest man in the world. Perhaps he has realised that he needs to concentrate on his core businesses, even though they be Boring.

Social media companies need to be managed sociably. Responsibly. They are replacing the established media. For many people, especially younger people, that transition has already happened.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

