Entering adulthood

Stress, anxiety, a bit of nervousness; there are a wide range of emotions in May, when our children are about to start their exams. Some of these feelings are amplified by the fact that it is also a very important time to choose their next career path. University? Work? Gap year? Maybe an apprenticeship?
Our eldest daughter is about to embark on this crucial period, which in many ways, might determine her future. For those of us, who are blessed to be parents, it is also quite a delicate moment in terms of supporting our children in relation to their next “big move”. Some kids are quite good at listening to parents advice, others are quite independent thinkers and they want to be “in charge” of making these decisions.
As a Polish national, who has been living in the UK for the last 19 years, I am also learning quite a lot about the Higher Educational system in Britain, which has significantly changed since we came over.
Personally, I am a big fan of the apprenticeship schemes. Would I go to University today if I knew that I would have an opportunity to work, gain a qualification, much needed experience and most importantly, end up not having a loan/ debt to pay off, which inevitably would impact my budget and finances? Yes, quite possibly. I agree; it all depends on the course that you might want to take. Being a doctor, vet or a dentist equals most probably going to University, however for many other subjects and professions (in my case History), the need to go to the University could be debatable.
However, I also believe that University can give us so much more than only a Degree. I know that in my case, my several scholarships in Croatia enabled me to enhance my life skills, improve my ability to adapt to a different culture, language or social circumstances. Some of these experiences can’t “be bought”, no matter what. They form us and help to build our character. Therefore, I do believe that the University can provide an invaluable life lesson for our children.
Although I wish I had as many options as my own teenage daughters, I do think that entering adulthood is quite tricky these days. The often negative influence of social media, lack of “social connection”, peer pressure, challenges in relation to mental health mean that growing up today can be demanding. I am also quite convinced that being a parent is actually the hardest job; we want our children to feel empowered and valued, even if it means that their choices are not aligned with what we have envisaged for them. However, we also want to ensure that they can enter adulthood well prepared, with tools and skills that enable them to flourish. Not an easy balance to strike!
All schools are doing their best to ensure that their students (and our children) stay “tuned” with the educational system so that their aspirations, dreams and future plans can be met and achieved. An easy job? I don’t think so.
As we are about to enter the GCSE and A-level exams; we have faith in you and your skills, talents and abilities. The future is yours!
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.
>” Would I go to University today if I knew that I would … end up not having a loan/ debt to pay off”
It irritates me how many people still believe a “Student Loan” is a loan that has to be paid off.
Yes, it’s a loan buts not a loan, neither is it a tax, but it’s a lot like a tax… hence is best treated as a graduate income tax, which is only paid if your income goes over a predefined threshold. The nature of the SL and the payments, means it is in your interest to get the maximum tuition loan and maintenance loan, as most students won’t replay the loan before the government writes it off. Naturally, if you can also get a vacation job it will help you to leave university with minimum debts.
However, university isn’t for everyone. A school friend didn’t go to university ( did do A-levels), followed his passion, ended up forming his own wildlife production company and getting his films aired on TV. He is probably the most successful ex-pupil from that school.
@Roland “The nature of the SL and the payments, means it is in your interest to get the maximum tuition loan and maintenance loan…”
Not necessarily.
This was certainly the case before the Coalition’s changes, but when the Conservatives and Lib Dems increased the rate of interest and the lifetime of the loan (as well as tuition fees, obviously), those who have the resources and expectation of good graduate salaries (Lib Dem target voters? 😉 ) can save a lot of money compared to their less affluent peers by avoiding the loan and paying tuition fees up front.
Though the lack of a clear link between the size of the loan and the cost of repaying it that you highlight is why I lost confidence in the honesty or competence (both, actually!) of Nick Clegg et al who appeared to believe that there would be some sort of price competition between universities with typical fees well below the maximum.
Also, with regards to “most students won’t replay the loan before the government writes it off”, apparently, “after the 2022 reforms this [the percentage of new full-time undergraduates repaying in full] would increase to 61% among new students from 2023/24” (https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/sn01079/), so perhaps it is fair enough to think of the loan as a loan.
“most students won’t replay the loan before the government writes it off”….
That, ultimately means they are in a job that never required a degree in the first place ..That’s the issue as regards a degree – a significant number will be of no use in the workplace…