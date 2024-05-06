Entering adulthood

Stress, anxiety, a bit of nervousness; there are a wide range of emotions in May, when our children are about to start their exams. Some of these feelings are amplified by the fact that it is also a very important time to choose their next career path. University? Work? Gap year? Maybe an apprenticeship?

Our eldest daughter is about to embark on this crucial period, which in many ways, might determine her future. For those of us, who are blessed to be parents, it is also quite a delicate moment in terms of supporting our children in relation to their next “big move”. Some kids are quite good at listening to parents advice, others are quite independent thinkers and they want to be “in charge” of making these decisions.

As a Polish national, who has been living in the UK for the last 19 years, I am also learning quite a lot about the Higher Educational system in Britain, which has significantly changed since we came over.

Personally, I am a big fan of the apprenticeship schemes. Would I go to University today if I knew that I would have an opportunity to work, gain a qualification, much needed experience and most importantly, end up not having a loan/ debt to pay off, which inevitably would impact my budget and finances? Yes, quite possibly. I agree; it all depends on the course that you might want to take. Being a doctor, vet or a dentist equals most probably going to University, however for many other subjects and professions (in my case History), the need to go to the University could be debatable.

However, I also believe that University can give us so much more than only a Degree. I know that in my case, my several scholarships in Croatia enabled me to enhance my life skills, improve my ability to adapt to a different culture, language or social circumstances. Some of these experiences can’t “be bought”, no matter what. They form us and help to build our character. Therefore, I do believe that the University can provide an invaluable life lesson for our children.

Although I wish I had as many options as my own teenage daughters, I do think that entering adulthood is quite tricky these days. The often negative influence of social media, lack of “social connection”, peer pressure, challenges in relation to mental health mean that growing up today can be demanding. I am also quite convinced that being a parent is actually the hardest job; we want our children to feel empowered and valued, even if it means that their choices are not aligned with what we have envisaged for them. However, we also want to ensure that they can enter adulthood well prepared, with tools and skills that enable them to flourish. Not an easy balance to strike!

All schools are doing their best to ensure that their students (and our children) stay “tuned” with the educational system so that their aspirations, dreams and future plans can be met and achieved. An easy job? I don’t think so.

As we are about to enter the GCSE and A-level exams; we have faith in you and your skills, talents and abilities. The future is yours!

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.