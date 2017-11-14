EU withdrawal bill debate “pointless and dangerous political ploy”

Tom Brake had this to say as the House of Commons debated the first batch of line by line amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill:
Today the Prime Minister’s desperate attempt to buy off her hard Brexit supporters with red meat has been found out for what it is; a pointless and dangerous political ploy which has no legislative coherence and boxes the UK into an arbitrary timetable. This will only make our negotiations harder, limit our room for manoeuvre and increase the risk of No Deal.
It has been rightly and resoundingly rubbished by both sides of the House.
Only the Liberal Democrats are committed to a vote on the deal and an exit from Brexit, which safeguards UK jobs and family livelihoods
I suspect the Tories will get the Bill through with few if any amendments. The Tory rebels will huff and puff and fall into line; I hope I’m wrong in that assessment but I fear the pain will have to get much worse before they muster the courage to break ranks.
Watched most of the debate today, and sorry, Frankie, the Tory rebels led by Dominic Grieve and Anna Soubry (with a superb contribution from Ken Clarke) seem pretty fired up and determined to me. Watch this space.
David as i said I hope I’m wrong but I suspect with the help of a few Labour MP’s they will scrape through. Lets hope I’m wrong.
The media announced that today was the start of a “line by line scrutiny of the Bill”. If this is line by line scrutiny, I am a duck-billed platypus. Wait for the spring to see how it’s done properly!