European election poll puts Lib Dems ahead of the Conservatives

There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.
Don’t get too excited, but look at this…
European Parliament voting intention:
BREX: 34% (+6)
LAB: 21% (-7)
LDEM: 12% (+5)
CON: 11% (-3)
GRN: 8% (+2)
UKIP: 4% (+1)
CHUK: 3% (-4)
via @OpiniumResearch, 08 May
Chgs. w/ 23 Apr
It is only one poll.
Although another by the same company on Westminster voting intention yesterday gave us a similar rise and the Tories a similar fall.
Westminster voting intention:
LAB: 28% (-5)
CON: 22% (-5)
BREX: 21% (+4)
LDEM: 11% (+5)
GRN: 6% (+2)
UKIP: 4% (-)
via @OpiniumResearch, 08 May
Chgs. w/ 23 Apr
Let’s hope that we are starting to build momentum, because the size of the Brexit Party vote is scary.
It is quite incredible that we have a poll in which the two main parties only command a third of the vote between them.
We’ve had a very good start to the campaign. Let’s keep going and knock as many doors as we can over the next 12 days.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings