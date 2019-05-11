Caron Lindsay

European election poll puts Lib Dems ahead of the Conservatives

By | Sat 11th May 2019 - 8:06 pm

There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Don’t get too excited, but look at this…

It is only one poll.

Although another by the same company on Westminster voting intention yesterday gave us a similar rise and the Tories a similar fall.

Let’s hope that we are starting to build momentum, because the size of the Brexit Party vote is scary.

It is quite incredible that we have a poll in which the two main parties only command a third of the vote between them.

We’ve had a very good start to the campaign. Let’s keep going and knock as many doors as we can over the next 12 days.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

