European election poll puts Lib Dems ahead of the Conservatives

There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

Don’t get too excited, but look at this…

European Parliament voting intention: BREX: 34% (+6)

LAB: 21% (-7)

LDEM: 12% (+5)

CON: 11% (-3)

GRN: 8% (+2)

UKIP: 4% (+1)

CHUK: 3% (-4) via @OpiniumResearch, 08 May

Chgs. w/ 23 Apr — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 11, 2019

It is only one poll.

Although another by the same company on Westminster voting intention yesterday gave us a similar rise and the Tories a similar fall.

Westminster voting intention: LAB: 28% (-5)

CON: 22% (-5)

BREX: 21% (+4)

LDEM: 11% (+5)

GRN: 6% (+2)

UKIP: 4% (-) via @OpiniumResearch, 08 May

Chgs. w/ 23 Apr — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 11, 2019

Let’s hope that we are starting to build momentum, because the size of the Brexit Party vote is scary.

It is quite incredible that we have a poll in which the two main parties only command a third of the vote between them.

We’ve had a very good start to the campaign. Let’s keep going and knock as many doors as we can over the next 12 days.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings