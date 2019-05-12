Ed Davey slams Conservatives on climate change on Any Questions

Ed Davey was on Any Questions last Friday night.

The first question from the audience in Cambridge was about climate change.

Former Conservative Brexit Minister Suella Braverman hailed her party’s action on this.

I thought when I listened to it that Ed’s reply was going to be interesting.

Well, it was pretty forensic. He highlighted how the Conservatives had undone so much of the good work he had done as Climate Change Secretary and how important it was that we remain at the European table to have global influence.

Find out what changes he is making in his own life to reduce his impact on the planet.

The howls of derision that greeted Labour’s Richard Burgon as he attempted to explain Labour’s policy said it all, really.

In contrast, when Ed said we want to stop Brexit, he got a massive cheer. He also dealt very well with some angry Brexiteers.

Listen to the whole programme here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings