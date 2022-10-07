Exclusive: Vince Cable talks about his new book

Former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable has just published a fascinating new ‘his and her’ memoir, ‘Partnership & Politics in a Divided Decade’, with his wife Rachel. It covers a tumultuous decade in British politics which saw the creation of the Conservative-Lib Dem coalition, Brexit and beyond.

I asked Vince about the book and his reflections on the era…

You published a well-received memoir, Free Radical, in 2010, so why write a second volume?

Certainly, two bites of the cherry is rather self-indulgent. I justify it on the basis that the really important things, politically, happened after 2010.

And why write a ‘his and her’ memoir rather than a traditional solo memoir?

I think the partnership element in political lives is very neglected – and the double act with Rachel meant the book isn’t so egocentric. At stressful times (Coalition, defeat, leadership) the emotional and practical support was essential. Also the ‘political wives’ perspective has been rather spoilt by Sasha Squire: funny but lots of malicious gossip.

The Coalition years seem a lifetime ago now, but you think it’s important to revisit them?

A major motive for writing the book was seeing the party become a victim of lazy stereotypes crafted by our opponents and our being mostly airbrushed out of history.

What should the Lib Dems be proudest of achieving during the coalition government?

There is a long list of Lib Dem achievements: the pupil premium; triple lock pensions and stakeholder pensions; gay marriage; lifting low earners out of tax; development of offshore wind; and in my department the creation of the British Business Bank and the Green Investment Bank, as well as relaunching apprenticeships and preserving the Post Office network. We also stopped a lot of bad things: deeper cuts in benefits, highly illiberal moves on immigration, and some of the wacky ideas now being peddled by Rees-Mogg like ‘no fault dismissal’ and effectively outlawing strikes.

What about the controversial hike in student tuition fees?

We paid the political price of making an undeliverable, very public pledge to students. In government, we introduced what was in effect a ‘graduate tax’ based on ability to pay while putting a lot of resources into promoting social mobility, saving student maintenance grants and preventing the financial collapse of many universities and departments. But the optics were dreadful.

Do you still think entering a coalition government with the Tories in 2010 was the right thing to do, given the high price the Lib Dems paid in the 2015 election?

The political logic of the situation made it the least worst option. I don’t think the 2015 massacre can just be put down to the Coalition. We had angered Labour tactical voters, sure, but we lost on a swing to the Tories based on a ruthlessly effective campaign exploiting fear of an SNP-‘Red Ed’ ‘coalition of chaos’.

It was a pretty bruising election for you too personally, wasn’t it? (He lost his parliamentary seat.)

The Tories targeted Twickenham relentlessly and Cameron came personally, eve of poll, to reinforce the point. My local campaign team did their best but were overwhelmed.

The referendum vote in 2016 was another kick in the teeth for the Lib Dems’ internationalist, pro-European values – could the party have done more to prevent Brexit?

No-one can reasonably blame the Lib Dems for Brexit. We provided the front-line troops for the Remain campaign. But I sometimes wonder if we should have got behind the ’soft Brexit’ campaign in parliament to head off the appalling outcome we now have, but that was clearly not the mood in the party. The big failure was that of Corbyn and his team to campaign in the referendum and to support a ‘Peoples’ Vote’.

Your book makes clear that you have little sympathy for David Cameron who of course resigned as PM after the referendum?

He was in many ways a good PM and a good cabinet chair – but it is difficult to be generous to someone who made one of the biggest unforced errors in modern British history.

The success of the Lib Dems in the local and European elections in 2019 – after you regained your seat and became party leader – must have been gratifying?

Yes, 2019 was an important milestone in the party’s recovery, especially the record local gains as well as the Euros. We saw off Change UK. And had national support of well over 20% for the first time since 2010.

The book’s greatest revelation is that you suffered a stroke in 2018 while party leader – did you ever contemplate standing down as leader?

The mini-stroke led to me underperforming for a couple of months, but I recovered afterwards to return to full fitness. In retrospect I should have been upfront about it but we did not know at the time how serious and long-lasting the damage was. But my mini-stroke was certainly a factor in me stepping down as leader in 2019.

Lastly, did you enjoy co-authoring a book with Rachel? And do you think more couples should write a ‘his and her’ style memoir?

Working together helped us to refresh our memories of what really happened. And I would encourage others to do the same… but it rests on having a very strong relationship and a lot of trust!

‘Partnership & Politics in a Divided Decade’, by Vince Cable and Rachel Smith, is published by the Real Press. It’s also available on Kindle.