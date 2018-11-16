Mary Reid

Financial support to attend Conference

By | Fri 16th November 2018 - 3:54 pm

Have you ever wanted to attend our federal party conferences but been discouraged because of financial or access issues?

The Federal Conference Committee (of which I am a member) wants to enable everyone to attend, so some years ago we set up an Access Fund to provide support.

This is how it works:

  • Everyone who registers for conference is asked if they would like to contribute to the Fund.
  • Anyone with relevant needs can apply to the Access Fund for support. In short, it can cover childcare, accommodation and travel for anyone who could not otherwise afford it, plus specific costs for those with disabilities (such as sign language interpreting and mobility scooters). You can see more detail about what can be covered and how to apply here.

Liberal Democrats are generous people. For Autumn Conference this year over 800 members donated to the fund; in fact, one third of all those who attended made a contribution. I’m pleased to say that Lib Dem Voice has also made a substantial donation to the fund.

These donations enabled us to support 21 applicants with a variety of needs. Of those, a third were first time attendees.

Registration is now open for Spring Conference, which will be held in York from 15th to 17th March next year. The deadline for applications for support from the Access Fund is 8th January and you would be advised to apply as soon as possible.

We are all aware of the financial pressures at HQ at the moment, but the FCC has reiterated that this fund is ring-fenced and cannot be used for other purposes.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Warren 16th Nov '18 - 5:27pm

    This is very good news.

    Having attended conferences in 2011 and 2012 at the same time as being a full time carer I know a bit about the barriers that can be faced in getting to these events.

    In my case the local party were very supportive but it still wasn’t easy.

    I enjoyed both the conferences I got to immensely and this access fund is going to be invaluable in helping others get along to future ones.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 16th Nov - 8:55pm
    While many Lib Dem MP's did tag along with the Tories not all did. Some retain a moral compass On the day of his funeral,...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Nov - 8:10pm
    @P.J. Yes you're right. R is for research rather than reform. But maybe reform would be a more worthy aim? Whether the £2k should be...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Nov - 8:06pm
    "put on great fights in Dursley (Stroud) and thanks goes for their hard work campaigning and representing the party across the country." From 24.1% down...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Nov - 7:49pm
    Well I'm sorry, Joe, it wont wash. "Making work pay" is more than doubtful - and the impact of UC is punitive in method and...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 16th Nov - 6:51pm
    Sorting out Universal Credit falls to Amber Rudd now. The new Work and Pensions Secretary said she had seen Universal Credit - "do some fantastic...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 16th Nov - 5:48pm
    A group of Academics at University College London have just published ther estimate of how long it would take to organise a Legal Referendum, they...