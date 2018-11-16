ALDC by-election review – 15 November

Four by elections took place on an eventful day for politics as a whole in the UK, with Lib Dem candidates standing in all four seats.

Oxfordshire CC, Grove & Wantage

LD Jane Hanna 1925 [47.9%; +4.6%]

Con 1447 [36.0%; +0.7%]

Lab 459 [11.4%; -2.0%]

Green 185 [4.6%; -3.3%]

Turnout 27.85%

LD Hold

Percentage change from 2017

The outstanding result from the night came in the Grove & Wantage by-election for Oxfordshire County Council. Jane Hanna and the Oxfordshire Lib Dems put on a great campaign and increased their vote by 4.6% increasing their majority to strengthen their hold on the seat. A fantastic result for Jane and the party, congratulations and keep up the good work!

Kent CC, Canterbury North

Cons 1355 [42.3%; -12.3%]

LD Alex Lister 756 [23.6%; +7.1%]

Lab 660 [20.6%; +4.1%]

Green 157 [4.9%; -1.9%]

Ind 155 [4.8%; +4.8%]

UKIP 120 [3.7%; -1.9%]

Turnout 26.04%

Con Hold

Percentage change from 2017

A hard-worked campaign from Alex Lister and Kent Lib Dems saw a great swing of 7.1% cementing the Lib Dems place as the second party in the ward. The result saw the Conservatives lose 12.3% of their vote share highlighting the excellent performance from Lister despite defeat. Congratulations and let’s hope this result provides a platform for an increased focus on liberalism in the area.

Stroud DC, Dursley

Lab 889 [50.5%; +13.5%]

Con 704 [40.0%; +15.2%]

Green 90 [5.1%; -9.1%]

LD Richard Blackwell-Whitehead 79 [4.5%; -19.6%]

Turnout 32.3%

Lab Hold

Percentage change from 2016

Bassetlaw DC, East Retford West

Lab 441 [49.9%; +12.7%]

Con 296 [33.5%; +4.8%]

LD Helen Tamblyn-Saville 146 [16.5%; +3.7%]

[UKIP 576 [21.2%; -21.2%]

Turnout 23.82%

Lab Hold

Percentage change from 2015

Richard Blackwell-Whitehead and Helen Tamblyn-Saville both put on great fights in Dursley and East Retford West and thanks goes to them for their hard work campaigning and representing the party across the country.

Big thanks to all our candidates for standing, representing us all and making sure the Liberal Democrats are on the ballot.

Next week there are four more by-elections in Lancaster Gate for Westminster LB, Bush Hill Park for Enfield LB, Datchet for Windsor & Maidenhead UA and Upton for Wirral MB all with Lib Dem candidates.

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on the forthcoming by-elections section of our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

Good luck to all our standing candidates and see you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners