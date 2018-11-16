Mark Valladares

16 November 2018 – today’s press release

By | Fri 16th November 2018 - 10:45 pm

Lib Dems in ‘call to action’ to stop Brexit

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP has today written to Remain MPs from all political parties, urging them to back the Liberal Democrat’s campaign for a People’s Vote in the fight against Brexit.

Tom Brake said:

The Liberal Democrats have been consistently fighting for the last two years, but we know that now is the time for every single MP to make their decision on the most important matter facing the UK.

That is why I have written to Remain MPs urging them to join us in this fight.

This is a call to action in the fight against Brexit. Help us stop this chaos with a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU. March with us through the lobbies, in the knowledge that you are putting our country first and standing on the right side of history.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarjoeb 17th Nov - 2:15am
    David Raw, I think it is clear to most that making work pay in the context of welfare reform means eliminating the very high disincentives...
  • User AvatarJane Ann Liston 17th Nov - 12:53am
    'Wae's me for Prince Charlie.'
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 16th Nov - 10:45pm
    To be frank, Congressman Cherin, I'm getting pretty fed up with people putting a gloss on things and pretending that a cruel disaster (UC) is...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 16th Nov - 10:19pm
    I have seen an explanation of possible reasons for the Dursley result. I have copied them to the private forum, so if you want to...
  • User AvatarDavid Walsh 16th Nov - 9:53pm
    Great to hear this is available. Anything that brings down barriers, making things equal for all, is a step in the right direction. There's so...
  • User Avatarmarcstevens 16th Nov - 9:52pm
    Good results in all 3 seats except for Stroud DC where there was a collapse in vote share from 24.1%. It would be good to...