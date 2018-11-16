16 November 2018 – today’s press release

Lib Dems in ‘call to action’ to stop Brexit

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP has today written to Remain MPs from all political parties, urging them to back the Liberal Democrat’s campaign for a People’s Vote in the fight against Brexit.

Tom Brake said:

The Liberal Democrats have been consistently fighting for the last two years, but we know that now is the time for every single MP to make their decision on the most important matter facing the UK.

That is why I have written to Remain MPs urging them to join us in this fight.

This is a call to action in the fight against Brexit. Help us stop this chaos with a People’s Vote with the option to remain in the EU. March with us through the lobbies, in the knowledge that you are putting our country first and standing on the right side of history.