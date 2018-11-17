NewsHound

Lib Link: Willie Rennie Brexit’s promises have fallen through so a People’s Vote must be held

By | Sat 17th November 2018 - 8:59 am

In the Scotsman, Willie Rennie sets out the case for a People’s Vote in the wake of a woefully inadequate Brexit Deal that satisfies nobody.

Do we sit by as Rees-Mogg’s band of Brexit followers try to force us out of Europe with no deal? No. This is the time to rally for a People’s Vote. When Parliament is so divided it’s time to return it to the people. Growing numbers of people support the move to a People’s Vote. People are signing up every day. This deal satisfies no one, regardless of whether they voted leave or remain. Brexit will hurt the pockets of ordinary people, take an axe to the value of the pound, weaken our economy and leave us cut off and looking closed-minded.

He singles out the Scottish Conservatives for criticism:

Ruth Davidson’s Conservatives have proved dreadful representatives and have watched on as this happens.

And he sees parallels with Brexit and Scottish independence – the arguments against the first apply even more for the second:

Nicola Sturgeon seems not to have learned the lesson of Brexit that breaking up is hard to do. If it’s hard for a Union of only 40 years old just wait until you try independence from a 300-year-old union.

You can read the whole article here.

