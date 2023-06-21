Floella Benjamin marks Windrush Day with event in Parliament

Windrush Day is celebrated on 22 June every year. HMT Empire Windrush arrived in Britain on 22 June 1948. On board were more than 800 passengers from the Caribbean.

This June marks 75 years since that voyage. It is a major national moment, a chance to come together and celebrate this shared history.

Last week, Liberal Democrat Baroness Floella Benjamin met with successful black business owners to commemorate this event. A heart warming and empowering afternoon spent in Parliament, talking about personal experiences being a second and third generation of Windrush.

Special thanks to Baroness Floella Benjamin, Roderick Lynch from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality (LDCRE), the London Diversity team and staff members involved in organising the event.

London Diversity and Inclusion Leader William Houngbo said:

On 15th June, Nicole Turner (HQ Diversity & Inclusion), Roderick Lynch (LDCRE) and I went to parliament with 23 Afro-Caribbean London based business owners, to attend our Liberal Democrat Windrush parliamentary reception with Baroness Floella Benjamin. We celebrated the Windrush 75th anniversary.

Baroness Floella Benjamin made an inspiring and powerful speech. Many of us who were in the room will remain impacted by it the rest of our lives.

Roderick Lynch said:

As a 2nd Generation member of the Windrush Community I was honoured to be at the House of Lords to hear Baroness Floella Benjamin delivered an impassioned recital of her journey and arrival in the U.K. aboard the Empire Windrush. The 75th Anniversary reception was attended by approximately 23 Black Business Owners who I proudly now call Lib Dem members and supporters. Attendees including myself was brought to tears listening to Floella’s journey. As a member of the Windrush community I’m very much aware of tales such as this. Nothing prepared me for what I was about to hear, albeit when Floella said we are going to hear “real talk” I should have known something was coming. Nicole Turner Diversity Manager LDHQ and William Houngbo London Diversity Leader have done the 75th Anniversary proud. History was before us all in that committee room in the House of Lords. A place where the Windrush Generation could only dream about visiting. After spending so many days moored off Tilbury Docks wondering if they would be let in to the country that was supposed to be home. It has taken a Liberal Democrat in Baroness Floella Benjamin to make that historical journey and to allow us to share in her history “Windrush History” I will remember her words for the rest of my life. There’s a challenge to follow the lead of Nicole and William, host events that will resonate with the minority communities. If we are to look like the people we wish to represent we need to engage with them and talk to them. To learn more about our work, pop along to LDCRE and make your presence known. We can do this. I must say a big thank you to Humphrey in the House of Lords for his assistance.

To find out more about Windrush: Please visit here.