WATCH: Lib Dem Mathew Hulbert on LBC’s Cross Questions

By | Wed 21st June 2023 - 9:09 pm

Back in the day, BBC Radio Scotland did a panel show that was a bit like Any Questions. Sadly, it fell victim to budget cuts about six years ago, but it was great. And part of the reason was it didn’t just have people from inside the Holyrood or Westminster Bubbles on it. I did it several times over the years and really enjoyed the experience.

LBC have a similar show, Cross Questions, that has the same approach with a good variety of guests

Last night, former Lib Dem Councillor and friend of this site Mathew Hulbert was on the panel and he had had his Weetabix. `He articulated a clear, liberal position with real passion. He also had a go at Labour, saying Keir Starmer was so cautious he was constipated.

You can watch the whole thing here, but here are some of the highlights.

Nowhere is Labour more constipated, to coin Mathew’s phrase, than on immigration. They are a few flights to Rwanda short of the Tories, which is a disgraceful position for any progressive party. So it was good to see some good, proper liberal thinking.

And then a swipe at the former Tesco boss John Allan who said that men were nervous of working with women in the current climate:

It isn’t actually that difficult to choose to behave appropriately. Emma Revell was right to point out that Allan’s comments showed a danger that women could be cut out of workplace power structures.

After the programme, Mathew told me:

It was a real privilege to be asked to appear on the LBC ‘Cross Question’ panel once again and to, I hope, be true to my and our values as Liberals in discussing the big issues of the day.

Watching Mathew reminded me of the adrenaline rushes I used to feel when I did these things. Or maybe that was just the stress of waiting to register for Taylor Swift tickets at the same time….

