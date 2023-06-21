“Lib Dems take aim at Johnson’s entire honours list”

Tortoise Media reports that Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine has written to the Forfeiture Committee to ask them to rescind Boris Johnson’s entire Honours list.

In a letter sent to the committee, seen by Tortoise, Jardine said Johnson had “launched deplorable attacks on the Committee and our Parliamentary democracy”. She also raised doubts about the suitability of individuals on the list, including those “implicated in the partygate saga”.

Jardine wrote: “I am therefore urging you to open an investigation into the potential withdrawal of all of Boris Johnson’s honours which fall under the scope of your Committee. Clearly, the circumstances around this list – and the events which have occurred since its release – are unprecedented and have brought the honours system into disrepute. I believe that there are grounds for examining whether Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list can be revoked in its entirety.”

But Jardine is not alone in having raised questions about the appropriateness of progressing with the honours list.

Another Lib Dem MP noted that Johnson could fall foul of the ruling on individuals being disciplined by professional bodies, telling Tortoise: “Isn’t that effectively what we did yesterday?”