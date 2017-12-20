NewsHound

Former Tory vice chairman for London explains why he's joined Lib Dems to fight Brexit

Last week, Vince Cable welcomed Kishan Devani, former Tory Vice-Chairman for London, to the Liberal Democrats. Interestingly, his successor Stephen Hammond was sacked last week for supporting Amendment 7, giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal.

Brexit was a key motivator for Mr Devani’s decision as he explains in an article for Asian Lite International.

This lurch to the right began to be visible to me during the EU Referendum campaign. Having been instrumental in setting up ‘British Indians for In’ with the now Housing Minister Alok Sharma MP, I travelled up and down the country talking to the British Indian Community about the benefits of remaining in the EU. Currently the only political leader and party outlining the inconcistences in the Brexit argument are the Liberal Democrats & Sir Vince Cable – everyone else seems to have vanished & with them their ‘remain’ arguments too.

But not the only one…

Although there is still much to be done for all members of the BAME community to feel they belong in the democratic process of our wonderful and great country, in a post Brexit UK we must look to unite communities and promote the idea of unity in diversity. Unfortunately the current trajectory is one of being divisive, segregating communities and isolating people. This is why it would be morally wrong of myself as the son of refugees to stand by and watch silently.

After much deliberation I came to the conclusion social justice, equality and positive race relations are at the heart of my rationale and currently there is only one party that is looking to try and promote such an agenda and that is the Liberal Democrat Party.

Welcome to Kishan and to any other new members. If he or any others wants to know more about the party, here’s the Lib Dem Lowdown. 

  • JoeB 20th Dec '17 - 2:17pm

    Welcome Kishan,

    we could do with some support in Hounslow and Ealing in reaching out to the Indian community. While the BAME community nationwide generally voted remain, it appears that in Ealing and Hounslow, west London boroughs with many voters of Asian origin, the ethnic correlation was in the other direction to the national picture: a higher number of Asian voters was associated with a higher Leave vote http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38762034

    Osterley and Spring Grove in Hounslow, west London, an affluent mainly ethnic minority ward had a Leave vote of 63%. This outcome was quite a surprise to those of us campaigning on the ground for remain. The primary reason appears to have been concerned with a widespread perception among the Asian community that immigration from the Indian sub-continent was being clamped down on as consequence of large numbers of migrants coming in from the EU; putting family and friends of the Asian community at a disadvantage compared with their European counterparts.

  • Mark Goodrich 20th Dec '17 - 2:32pm

    Yes Joe – that community was led down the garden path by the Brexiteers on the issue. Sadly for them, there is zero chance that reducing EU migration will be coupled with increasing migration from the Indian sub-continent.

  • David Raw 20th Dec '17 - 3:03pm

    Why ?

