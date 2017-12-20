Former Tory vice chairman for London explains why he’s joined Lib Dems to fight Brexit

Last week, Vince Cable welcomed Kishan Devani, former Tory Vice-Chairman for London, to the Liberal Democrats. Interestingly, his successor Stephen Hammond was sacked last week for supporting Amendment 7, giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal.

Thrilled to have joined the @LibDems yesterday. Look forward to working with @vincecable & @LibDems @LibDemPress. Leaving the @Conservatives was not a decision taken lightly – as have created some life long friends. But it is clear only @LibDems are taking the fight to #Brexit. pic.twitter.com/E1yHMXrWpn — Kishan Devani FRSA (@Kishan_Devani) December 17, 2017

Brexit was a key motivator for Mr Devani’s decision as he explains in an article for Asian Lite International.

This lurch to the right began to be visible to me during the EU Referendum campaign. Having been instrumental in setting up ‘British Indians for In’ with the now Housing Minister Alok Sharma MP, I travelled up and down the country talking to the British Indian Community about the benefits of remaining in the EU. Currently the only political leader and party outlining the inconcistences in the Brexit argument are the Liberal Democrats & Sir Vince Cable – everyone else seems to have vanished & with them their ‘remain’ arguments too.

But not the only one…

Although there is still much to be done for all members of the BAME community to feel they belong in the democratic process of our wonderful and great country, in a post Brexit UK we must look to unite communities and promote the idea of unity in diversity. Unfortunately the current trajectory is one of being divisive, segregating communities and isolating people. This is why it would be morally wrong of myself as the son of refugees to stand by and watch silently. After much deliberation I came to the conclusion social justice, equality and positive race relations are at the heart of my rationale and currently there is only one party that is looking to try and promote such an agenda and that is the Liberal Democrat Party.

Welcome to Kishan and to any other new members. If he or any others wants to know more about the party, here’s the Lib Dem Lowdown.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.