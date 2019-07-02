Since April this year, Russian and Syrian aircraft have bombed over twenty-five hospitals inside the Idlib ‘Deconfliction’ Zone in northwest Syria, prompting hundreds of thousands of Syrians, many of whom have already been internally displaced, to flee once again. The UN watches helplessly as most of the rest of the world turns its back on the country, uncomfortably grateful that this ongoing horror story rarely makes headlines any more.

Even now, Syrian civil society activists struggle on, attempting to provide basic health and rescue services and to resist the brutality of both the regime and its allies and the jihadists who exercise much power in this part of the country.

But I, like I am sure many Syrians and their supporters, have become quieter and more despondent over the last couple of years, as events have conspired against those who demanded freedom and dignity and hope has drained away. I am sure I am not alone in being impressed and inspired by the Algerians and Sudanese who have stood up to their own tyrants, despite the blood-drenched examples from Syria and other countries in the region serving as a warning as to what desperately entrenched regimes are capable of.

So it is with renewed determination that I invite you to join me at the Freedom Across Borders conference at Amnesty International UK in London this Saturday 6th July.

The conference is an opportunity for a wide range of human rights activists in the UK and from Syria to meet and learn about each other’s work, and to explore opportunities for solidarity.

The conference organisers state: “We will be looking at how we can come together to protect all our freedoms. We aim to learn from each other, to widen our horizons, and to make connections for long term mutual support and action.”

Throughout the day discussions will follow three broad strands:

Refugees Welcome? – will focus upon refugees outside the UK; refugees’ journeys; refugees in the UK; looking ahead and reclaiming agency of refugees.

Survivor Strategies – on surviving trauma; mental health and self-care; security for activists and preserving Syrian memory.

Accountability – discussions on why we need legal accountability and what can be done within the UK; making aid accountable; UK military accountability and accountability versus normalisation.

The Lib Dems for Free Syria are proud to sponsor the next part of the event; a special screening of the documentary ‘Mr Gay Syria’ and a Q&A with Mahmoud Hassino, a Syrian journalist and gay blogger.

The conference will finish with Syrian music and food. There will also be an opportunity for any other Lib Dems attending to meet up and share ideas as to how we can support Syrians and those working for the promotion of human rights more generally. This is something our party has a good record on and something on which we have a distinct and vital voice.

Organisers and others attending include Airwars; Amnesty International UK; Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights; Enab Baladi; Freedom From Torture; Global Legal Action Network; Migrants Organise; Syrian Legal Development Programme; Syrian Women’s Political Movement and Waging Peace.

It is looking set to be a very moving and incredibly interesting event, so if you’re not campaigning in Brecon and Radnorshire for the brilliant Jane Dodds this weekend, please do register (for free) and join us.

* Jonathan Brown is the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate of the Chichester Party and founder of the Liberal Democrats for Free Syria.