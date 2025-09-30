From Chișinău to London: why Moldova’s European choice must spark Britain’s EU re-engagement

Moldova is one of Europe’s poorest nations, plagued by unresolved territorial disputes over Transnistria, entrenched corruption challenges, and persistent Russian interference. It’s also the most recent country to have chosen a future as part of the European project over domination from Moscow.

By contrast, Britain chose to voluntarily step away from the project, opting to go it alone in the name of “taking back control”, encouraged by individuals who view Moscow’s intimidation tactics and imperialist war in Ukraine as its right.

So I must begin, dear reader, with a question: if Moldova can find the courage to embrace Europe, why can’t Britain rediscover it?

Moldova’s recent election results must be seen as a case study in European resolve. The Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), a member of the European People’s Party, gained 55 seats out of a possible 101. The response from the Moldovan people couldn’t be more precise: they have delivered to themselves a mandate for EU membership. They have spoken out loudly and clearly against corruption and Russian influence. This is only further evidence of the EU’s growing moral and political magnetism in Eastern Europe.

While Britain has drifted from Europe, the geopolitical threats facing both us and Moldova are the same: Russian aggression threatening our continent, democratic backsliding and economic insecurity fuelled by decades of reliance on Russian energy. Now, more than ever, we must realise that European solidarity is our most outstanding defence from NATO-EU complementarity, to the benefits of the single market, and our shared liberal democratic values. Moldova has shown us that Europe is not a constraint upon sovereignty, but a shield and a platform for self-determination.

Let’s not kid ourselves; Britain is facing stagnant growth, declining global influence, and increasing isolation. Meanwhile, the EU is expanding eastward, with Moldova, the Western Balkans and, with any hope, Ukraine joining the partnership. This widening moment is Britain’s opportunity to establish relations with the EU and negotiate entry.

It’s no secret that we, as Liberal Democrats, support rejoining the EU. And now, more than ever, is the best opportunity for us to push for such a reality. We must insist upon defending openness, the rule of law and internationalism; all values that the EU embodies. Moldova’s choice shows that the EU remains the gravitational centre of our continent. Britain can either orbit closer or drift into irrelevance.

From Chișinău to London, the message is clear: Europe is our future. If Moldova has the courage to face down Moscow and embrace it, then surely Britain can face down its own doubts and do the same.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.