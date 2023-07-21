The Voice

Get these clowns out of No 10!

By | Fri 21st July 2023 - 10:55 am

Liberal Democrats teased us with this cryptic graphic earlier this morning.

What did it mean? (Hint: We’re going to need a bigger tractor)

Well, now we know what the two queries stand for:

A circus cannon and “Get these clowns out of No 10!”

 

