Liberal Democrats teased us with this cryptic graphic earlier this morning.
What did it mean? (Hint: We’re going to need a bigger tractor)
Well, now we know what the two queries stand for:
A circus cannon and “Get these clowns out of No 10!”
Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic
and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here.
Please respect it and all readers of the site.
To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.
Your email is never published.
Required fields are marked *
Δ