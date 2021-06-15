Going down to the wire at Chesham & Amersham

Today I again went to Chesham & Amersham to help Sarah Green and team. I helped to deliver targeted letters to residents in Great Missenden and Chalfont Saint Peter.

My task was greatly assisted by my excellent co-deliverers, Baroness (Liz) Barker and Mukta Patil from Chesham & Amersham Young Liberals. They both greatly helped in plotting our various routes and in making the task a great pleasure in the sunshine! The selfie above shows us with our suitably coloured conveyance!

It is great to see the Lib Dem by-election machine in over-drive. They have already sorted out bundles for me and Newbury/West Berkshire colleagues on Thursday.

Please do help as you can by going to Chesham & Amersham between now and Thursday evening, and/or by joining a Maraphone and/or donating to the campaign. It really is crucial to pull out all the stops in the final hours. You can find all the relevant links and details on Sarah’s website here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.