Paul Walter

Going down to the wire at Chesham & Amersham

By | Tue 15th June 2021 - 6:23 pm

Today I again went to Chesham & Amersham to help Sarah Green and team. I helped to deliver targeted letters to residents in Great Missenden and Chalfont Saint Peter.

My task was greatly assisted by my excellent co-deliverers, Baroness (Liz) Barker and Mukta Patil from Chesham & Amersham Young Liberals. They both greatly helped in plotting our various routes and in making the task a great pleasure in the sunshine! The selfie above shows us with our suitably coloured conveyance!

It is great to see the Lib Dem by-election machine in over-drive. They have already sorted out bundles for me and Newbury/West Berkshire colleagues on Thursday.

Please do help as you can by going to Chesham & Amersham between now and Thursday evening, and/or by joining a Maraphone and/or donating to the campaign. It really is crucial to pull out all the stops in the final hours. You can find all the relevant links and details on Sarah’s website here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Parliamentary by-elections.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Peter 15th Jun '21 - 7:22pm

    HS2 is a major disaster for Amersham, Little Missenden, Great Missenden, not to mention most of Buckinghamshire.

    Please remind me, what is the Lib Dem position on this major issue?

  • Tim Hill 15th Jun '21 - 7:51pm

    Peter – The Liberal Democrat national position is irrelevant to the by-election. Like any really good Liberal Democrat candidate, Sarah Green has her ears to the ground and her personal position is in opposition to HS2

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    International law and the rules based international order are not synonymous terms and are subject to widely differing interpretations. The rules based interna...
  • Tim Hill
    Peter - The Liberal Democrat national position is irrelevant to the by-election. Like any really good Liberal Democrat candidate, Sarah Green has her ears to th...
  • Peter
    HS2 is a major disaster for Amersham, Little Missenden, Great Missenden, not to mention most of Buckinghamshire. Please remind me, what is the Lib Dem positi...
  • Peter
    It was the the refusal of the other parties (and many from his own party) to deliver the result of the referendum that swept Johnson into power with a massive m...
  • Andy Daer
    This article is a reminder that something enormously valuable created by previous generations has been lost. David McDowall lays out a pretty damning case agai...