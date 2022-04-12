NewsHound

Good polling news ahead of May local elections

By | Tue 12th April 2022 - 9:41 am

In May, local elections will take place across Scotland and Wales and in many areas of England.

In a Savanta ComRes poll of 2,203 UK adults commissioned by the Lib Dems, one in five traditional Tory voters said the 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance could put them off supporting the Conservatives. Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak has shown he is more conman than Conservative and the hike in will lead to voters taking  their fury to the ballot box in May.

The survey found that nearly a quarter of adults – 23 per cent – said they would be less likely to vote for a Conservative candidate standing in their local election. One in five Tory voters said the tax rise would make them less likely to vote for a Conservative candidate.

Ed Davey said:

People’s living standards are plummeting yet the Chancellor has shown he cares more about his own tax bill rather than helping out hard pressed families.

It should be a no-brainer for Rishi Sunak: Now is clearly the time to be slashing taxes, not hiking them.

The Daily Mail has the story.

