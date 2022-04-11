The LDV quick guide to non-domicile

So, Akshata Murty is non-domiciled for tax purposes. What does this mean, and how does it work? Luckily, the information is readily at hand…

Domicile is obtained in one of three ways;

origin – normally, your place of birth

dependence – where the law ascribes domicile to an individual because of that individual’s lack of legal capacity and legal dependence upon another person

choice – acquired by physical presence in another territory and the intention to remain in that territory permanently or indefinitely

So, in Akshata Murty’s case, her domicile of origin is India and, unless she indicates her wish to be domiciled in the United Kingdom, she can retain her status as being domiciled in India for the time being, subject to any finding that, by dint of the decisions she takes, she is deemed to have elected for a different domicile by choice.

And, if this is to be challenged, the onus is on HM Revenue & Customs to prove that she has, effectively, acquired a domicile by choice. There are, obviously, rules, and processes in place. Indeed, there is an entire guidance manual on the subject. Admittedly, you probably wouldn’t want to be the tax official tasked with launching such an enquiry…

But the existence of a home in another country, and strong family links to India, would suggest that her long-term intention is not to remain in the United Kingdom. Doubtless some very astute international tax experts are keeping a close eye on the matter on her behalf.

Party policy, as passed in 2013, doesn’t actually call for the abolition of non-domicile status. Instead, it suggested the following reforms;

the Remittance Basis Charge should become payable once a non-dom has been resident in the UK for tax purposes for four of the preceding six years

the charge should be increased to £50,000 per year

alignment of the domicile definition for income tax with that for inheritance tax so that anyone resident in the UK for seventeen out of the past twenty years would become deemed domiciled for income tax purposes (as well as Inheritance Tax) and unable to claim the remittance basis

Indeed, some of these came to pass (in part) as a result of reforms in 2017.

Labour Party policy, as expressed in their 2019 manifesto, was to scrap non-domiciled status altogether, which does at least have the merit of being simple to understand.

So, is it time for the Liberal Democrats to revisit their tax policy?