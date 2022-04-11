Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 11 April 2022 – they seek him here, they seek him there, that damned elusive Rishi Sunak…

By | Mon 11th April 2022 - 7:29 am

So, who leaked the information that Rishi Sunak had retained a US Green Card up until last year? Or that his wife, Akshata Murty, was non-domiciled for tax purposes? Was it a Labour supporter within Downing Street, as originally suggested (unlikely but not impossible, I guess), or someone from the Number 10 dirty tricks team?

However the information has reached the public domain, it’s certainly put the cat amongst the pigeons. Conservative Home readers have put him in their bottom three in terms of approval ratings (+7.4%) which, given that he was second in August, with a net approval rating of +74.5%, is either a sign of how fickle Conservatives are, or that he’s a fairweather Chancellor, capable of looking generous when there’s little choice to be anything else, but poor when hard political choices are necessary. Actually, I’d suggest that it’s both.

I would argue that Akshata Murty’s tax affairs are a matter between Ms Murty and HM Revenue & Customs and that, as long as the latter are persuaded, it’s not really our business. Yes, transparency is important, and it is entirely reasonable that any of her interests which might offer a conflict of interest for her husband should be declared. And, as even Parish Councillors have to include their spouses on their register of interests form, it would seem improper for Rishi not to adhere to the same standard.

And what is this about Rishi Sunak’s Green Card? Applying for one isn’t, in itself, an issue, but holding on to it after election to Parliament is a sign of rather poor judgement. And the US Government may have some questions to ask next time Rishi heads for the Santa Monica apartment.

As for obligatory publication of the tax returns of politicians, I’m not so keen. Is it only for those who get elected, or for those who wish to be elected? And does that make the information a weapon in the hands of political opponents who can safely assume that public understanding of tax law and the difference between avoidance (legal) and evasion (illegal) is slight at best?

If there is a campaign to be had, it would be to insist on far greater levels of tax transparency in the United Kingdom’s various dependencies – published share registers, ultimate ownership, that sort of thing. Too much “hot money” passes through our country to allow us to claim that our hands are clean.

Elsewhere, a parade of European political leaders have passed through Kyiv, including our Prime Minister. I can’t get excited about his supposed bravery – the Russians are long gone from that theatre of conflict – but at least his stance of offering as much support as he can without direct intervention is in line with public opinion here.

And so, another week starts here. Parliament is in recess in anticipation of a hectic final week before the Queen’s Speech, scheduled for 10 May, but with local elections just twenty-four days away, and still more Conservative misdeeds emerging, it’s not going to be quiet…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

