Jardine bill to force Sunak to reveal family tax arrangements

The Liberal Democrats have drawn up draft legislation to force the Chancellor and any other government ministers to reveal whether they or their spouses claim non-domiciled status or have holdings in overseas tax havens.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine MP has drafted the Ministerial Tax Residency Status Bill and will present it to the House of Commons once Parliament has returned from Easter recess.

It was recently revealed that Rishi Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of tax haven trusts set up in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands and held by his wife Akshata Murthy – just days after it emerged she was using her non-domiciled status to avoid paying taxes in the UK.

Ed Davey has written to the Cabinet Secretary and to Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, calling on them to investigate whether Sunak has broken the Ministerial Code.

Under the terms of the Liberal Democrat Bill, Rishi Sunak and any other government minister would be required to disclose whether any member of their household claims non-domiciled status for tax purposes, what overseas jurisdictions they pay tax in and if they are listed as the beneficiaries of trusts held abroad including in tax havens.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Rishi Sunak’s continued refusal to answer basic questions about his family’s tax arrangements simply won’t wash. It shows he is completely out of touch with people struggling to pay their bills. The public deserve to know what other steps the Chancellor’s household may have taken to reduce their own tax bill while he hammers families around the country with unfair tax hikes. We have a draft law ready and waiting for when Parliament returns, to force Sunak and other ministers to reveal if their households are not paying their fair share by using tax havens.

The Liberal Democrat draft Bill reads as follows:

Short title: The Ministerial Tax Residency Status Bill

Long title: A Bill to require Ministers of the Crown to disclose tax residency status of themselves and their household; and for connected purposes.

