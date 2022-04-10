NewsHound

Jardine bill to force Sunak to reveal family tax arrangements

By | Sun 10th April 2022 - 5:45 pm

The Liberal Democrats have drawn up draft legislation to force the Chancellor and any other government ministers to reveal whether they or their spouses claim non-domiciled status or have holdings in overseas tax havens.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine MP has drafted the Ministerial Tax Residency Status Bill and will present it to the House of Commons once Parliament has returned from Easter recess.

It was recently revealed that Rishi Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of tax haven trusts set up in the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands and held by his wife Akshata Murthy – just days after it emerged she was using her non-domiciled status to avoid paying taxes in the UK.

Ed Davey has written to the Cabinet Secretary and to Lord Geidt, the Prime Minister’s Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, calling on them to investigate whether Sunak has broken the Ministerial Code.

Under the terms of the Liberal Democrat Bill, Rishi Sunak and any other government minister would be required to disclose whether any member of their household claims non-domiciled status for tax purposes, what overseas jurisdictions they pay tax in and if they are listed as the beneficiaries of trusts held abroad including in tax havens.

Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Rishi Sunak’s continued refusal to answer basic questions about his family’s tax arrangements simply won’t wash. It shows he is completely out of touch with people struggling to pay their bills.

The public deserve to know what other steps the Chancellor’s household may have taken to reduce their own tax bill while he hammers families around the country with unfair tax hikes.

We have a draft law ready and waiting for when Parliament returns, to force Sunak and other ministers to reveal if their households are not paying their fair share by using tax havens.

The Liberal Democrat draft Bill reads as follows:

Short title: The Ministerial Tax Residency Status Bill

Long title: A Bill to require Ministers of the Crown to disclose tax residency status of themselves and their household; and for connected purposes.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Brad Barrows 10th Apr '22 - 6:16pm

    Sorry, but we don’t need a Bill to force disclosure of whether Ministers and their families are seeking to legally pay less tax (which most of us choose to do) – we need a Bill to stop those legal ways of avoiding taxes.

  • Stephen Harte 10th Apr '22 - 6:21pm

    How about all Lords, MPs and MSPs being required to publish their tax returns each year.

    Would mean some folk wouldn’t want to serve – but that may be no bad thing.

  • Nonconformistradical 10th Apr '22 - 7:37pm

    @Brad Barrows
    I agree about stopping tax avoidance but I’m not holding my breath.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • TonyH
    Paul Barker - I agree absolutely with what you say about local Green pacts. I see some of these by elections where the Greens stand and we don't, and I wonder i...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Brad Barrows I agree about stopping tax avoidance but I'm not holding my breath....
  • John Waller
    At the start of the war, my Greek engineer Nikos in Corfu said: ‘my Orthodox brothers are dying. We must stop this madness.’ How can the world stop Putin? ...
  • Stephen Harte
    How about all Lords, MPs and MSPs being required to publish their tax returns each year. Would mean some folk wouldn’t want to serve - but that may be no ...
  • Brad Barrows
    Sorry, but we don’t need a Bill to force disclosure of whether Ministers and their families are seeking to legally pay less tax (which most of us choose to do...