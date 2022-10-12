The Lloyd George Society will be holding a meeting on the evening of Tuesday 18 October in The Lounge at the National Liberal Club starting at 7.30pm.

Our guest speaker will be the Labour MP for Torfaen and Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, Nick Thomas-Symonds. Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, published a new biography of Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in September: Harold Wilson – The Winner.

Mr Thomas- Symonds has already published biographies of Clement Attlee and Nye Bevan. His book on Wilson, which makes use of new and previously restricted material, aims to rehabilitate the politician’s widespread reputation for political chicanery and explore his numerous achievements in government as the only Labour leader to win four general elections. Nick will be talking about his book and we have asked him to comment on Wilson’s relationship with the Liberal Party over the years as part of his presentation.

The meeting will be chaired by Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Smith of Newnham (Julie Smith). Please come along for what should be an entertaining and fascinating new insight into one the most successful practitioners in British politics in the post-war era.

Admission is free and open to all.

* Graham Lippiatt is the Secretary of the Lloyd George Society