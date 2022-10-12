Graham Lippiatt

Harold Wilson – The Winner

By | Wed 12th October 2022 - 3:14 pm

The Lloyd George Society will be holding a meeting on the evening of Tuesday 18 October in The Lounge at the National Liberal Club starting at 7.30pm.

Our guest speaker will be the Labour MP for Torfaen and Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade, Nick Thomas-Symonds. Mr Thomas-Symonds, who is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, published a new biography of Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in September: Harold Wilson – The Winner.

Mr Thomas- Symonds has already published biographies of Clement Attlee and Nye Bevan. His book on Wilson, which makes use of new and previously restricted material, aims to rehabilitate the politician’s widespread reputation for political chicanery and explore his numerous achievements in government as the only Labour leader to win four general elections. Nick will be talking about his book and we have asked him to comment on Wilson’s relationship with the Liberal Party over the years as part of his presentation.

The meeting will be chaired by Liberal Democrat peer, Baroness Smith of Newnham (Julie Smith). Please come along for what should be an entertaining and fascinating new insight into one the most successful practitioners in British politics in the post-war era.

Admission is free and open to all.

* Graham Lippiatt is the Secretary of the Lloyd George Society

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Joe Bourke
    David writes "The desire for a quick fix, a dash for growth based on throwing vast amounts of borrowed money at its supporters, underpinned by a total lack of u...
  • Andy Hyde
    If the following Monday and Tuesday, after the Coronation, are declared bank holidays (a deferred May Day plus one for the Coronation). Then any counts normally...
  • theakes
    Hear, hear...
  • Kay Kirkham
    Overnight counting in a large metropolitan area with parish councils is not really practical. The staff from the polling stations are often also involved in the...
  • Laurence Cox
    I don't think it is necessarily a problem; Councils could just choose to count overnight on Thursday - my local council did until quite recently - or they could...