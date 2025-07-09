Has Christine Jardine been sacked from Lib Dem Front Bench?

Patrick Maguire, the Times lead political commentator, has reported tonight that Christine Jardine has been fired from her positions as spokesperson on Women and Equalities and on Scotland for defying the Lib Dem whip and voting against rather than abstaining on a Tory amendment to the Universal Credit and PIP Bill.

He said:

Christine Jardine has been sacked from the Lib Dem frontbench for voting against Tory amendment to the welfare bill – Ed Davey whipped MPs to abstain LD source: “We are not in the business of dancing to the tune of the Conservatives through symbolic votes and virtue signalling.” — Patrick Maguire (@patrickkmaguire) July 9, 2025

The quote from the Lib Dem source was quite something:

Christine Jardine has been sacked from the Lib Dem frontbench for voting against Tory amendment to the welfare bill – Ed Davey whipped MPs to abstain LD source: “We are not in the business of dancing to the tune of the Conservatives through symbolic votes and virtue signalling.”

But Kait Borsay of Times Radio says that Christine had not been informed of this:

We’ve just spoken to Christine Jardine @TimesRadio who says she’d not been told she’d been sacked.. (or not read the email).. but was warned it was likely. Seemed to accept the punishment as expected.. https://t.co/1vGPWTtDkl — Kait Borsay (@kaitborsay) July 9, 2025

We’ve just spoken to Christine Jardine @TimesRadio who says she’d not been told she’d been sacked.. (or not read the email).. but was warned it was likely. Seemed to accept the punishment as expected..

It would be very strange indeed for the party to act so unprofessionally as to fire someone on Twitter, so maybe there is another explanation.

We’ll update if we hear more.

UPDATE: It now seems to be confirmed

A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said:

We abstained on this amendment because a vote against was effectively a vote to implement this shambolic bill in full. Instead Liberal Democrats voted to oppose the welfare bill altogether. Christine decided to take a different view and therefore is no longer on the frontbench.

The logic of that position is open to challenge. After all, it is possible to vote against something that would make a bad bill worse and still vote against the Bill. And it would be extremely difficult for Labour to imply she supported the Bill when she voted against the whole thing at Third Reading in a later vote along with all other present Lib Dem MPs.

The amendment Christine voted against was an extremely mean spirited Tory amendment which would have:

a) reduced support for people with “less severe mental health conditions”

b) restricting benefit to those who have British citizenship.

Christine’s sacking comes less than 4 months after Ed Davey told an LDCRE fringe at Conference that she was the “best equalities spokesperson we have ever had.”

It appears she has paid the price for standing up for vulnerable, marginalised people.