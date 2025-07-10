The case for taxing the super-rich more

Chris Perry is absolutely right to suggest in Lib Dem Voice that ‘Widening income inequality and increasing poverty are the great social evils of our time.’ But part of addressing the issue has to involve imposing an additional tax ‘burden’ on the very rich.

In the run-up to the General Election last year Ed Davey defended the Lib Dem proposal to raise an extra £5.2bn from capital gains tax, with a new rate of 45 per cent for gains of more than £100,000:

Most people will pay the same or less. If you are very, very wealthy — 0.1 per cent of the population — you will pay a lot more tax. Multimillionaires and billionaires will pay a lot more.

More recently, Lord Kinnock, who was Labour leader from 1983 to 1992, suggested that imposing a 2% tax on assets valued above £10m would bring in up to £11bn a year.

The refusal of Keir Starmer to rule out a wealth tax in Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, July 9th (whereas Rachel Reeves did rule out such a tax in 2023 before Labour came to power) suggests that it is at least being seriously considered by the government. It should be.

Opponents of such a tax stress that ‘wealth creators’ should be encouraged, not discouraged (but they will still keep huge amounts of money – and not all of them created their wealth), that if they are subject to higher taxes, they will flee the country and apply their talents elsewhere (Really? So all CEOs want to live in the USA?) and that if they are taxed too highly, they will find ways of avoiding tax altogether (they already do – which is why the Lib Dem manifesto last year put so much emphasis on dealing with tax evasion). It’s even been argued that cutting taxes on the very rich will supercharge the economy and lead to increased growth which can then be spread to all. Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ uses this argument, and we will see where that leads him when people cease to be distracted by his foreign policy ‘initiatives.’ Liz Truss tried it three years ago with her own tax-cutting budget. And we saw where that led her. It spooked the markets and effectively ended her tenure as Prime Minister.

Yes, there are plenty of arguments about how you define the ‘super-rich’ and how you tax them. But three things make it essential that such a measure is introduced. The first is the growing inequality in our society. Financial Times data in 2022 showed that the poorest 5% in the Czech Republic, for instance, were richer than the poorest 5% in the UK, while the top 3% in the UK soared far above the top 3% in the Czech Republic – hardly surprising when the Sunday Times Rich List in 2023 showed that the UK was now home to 171 billionaires.

The second reason is that this growing inequality comes largely from the increasing financialisaton of the economy, something that is not likely to go away. Half a century ago banking was seen as a sleepy industry in which people worked ‘bankers’ hours’ when branches (which banks had in those days!) opened at around ten and closed at around three. The banker was a staid character working short hours and making a decent living but nothing special.

That all changed over the next fifty years. Investment bankers worked punishing hours for large amounts of money. Meanwhile finance’s share of GDP went up and bank regulation was loosened. New financial institutions and instruments followed (the ‘instruments’ often almost impossible to understand) and even though they funnelled money into various disastrous projects like the housing bubble which caused the financial crisis of 2008, they also made – and make – many people extremely rich. Something like half the new billionaires that have emerged since deregulation have come from the financial sector.

The third reason for supporting a further tax on the very rich is that it will boost growth. This is because those with very large amounts of money spend less of what they have than those with relatively little. If, for instance, the proceeds of a wealth tax were to be used to raise tax thresholds or to pay a decent wage to carers, then those who benefited would spend most of what they received. Rachel Reeves seems to think that redistribution should be a result of growth. She’s getting it all the wrong way round. Growth would be a result of redistribution. Redistribution is not just an ethical imperative – it makes economic sense.

Though it’s unfair to suggest that people are simply formed by their background, Ed Davey’s involvement in the care sector probably makes him more aware of the need to deal with excessive inequality than Rachel Reeves with her background in the banking sector. Meanwhile, Keir Starmer hovers in the eternal position of fence-sitter, shuffling to and fro as he wonders how he can sit comfortably. Hopefully, the Lib Dems can give the fence-sitter a nudge in the right direction.

* Mark Corner is a UK national, who teaches economic history and philosophy at the University of Leuven, is married to a Czech EU official and lives in Brussels. He has just published A Tale of Two Unions suggesting that Brexit may damage the British Union unless the UK becomes more positive about the way the European Union is structured.