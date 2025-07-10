An apology to Chris Whiting

In April of this year, I wrote an op-ed responding to Chris Whiting on the need for liberals and socialists to work together.

At the time, I opposed this idea, citing the ideological differences between socialists and liberals, and how we should reject cooperation.

In the following months, I’ve come to realise that I was wrong. In today’s political climate, cooperation is essential to combating extremism. The likes of Farage and Badenoch thrive on division among progressives, and my opposition to working with socialists only feeds into their desires.

I’ve also gone on a political journey, similar to Chris. The crossover between ideas such as ethical socialism, social democracy, social liberalism and centrism is strong, and cannot be denied. All ideas share the belief in promoting social justice, equality, liberty, and strengthening the democratic rights of citizens.

Much like many in our party, I support a mixed economy, strong ties to the EU, and federalism, and believe that the state has a responsibility to do more to help those who struggle to make ends meet, while also knowing when to step in and when to let people live their lives, free from government interference. I support freedom of enterprise and believe that no large national economy can thrive without big business playing a role. I support individual liberties and the right to express oneself, with the knowledge that it does not mean freedom from consequence.

But our society will never experience true freedom until its citizens are free from poverty, hunger, illness, and fear, which is why I support the state encouraging the growth of cooperatives and small businesses to enhance economic democracy. I support local communities coming together to find solutions to problems. I support the social ownership of public transport. I support strong trade unions negotiating greater working rights and conditions. And to echo a sentiment first demonstrated by Nye Bevan, we cannot call ourselves a civil society if someone is denied medical care due to a lack of means.

So, to round out this op-ed: Chris, I apologise for my original piece. I was rash in my response and should have taken more time to reflect on my opinion.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.