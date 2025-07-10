Jack Meredith

An apology to Chris Whiting

By | Thu 10th July 2025 - 12:26 pm

In April of this year, I wrote an op-ed responding to Chris Whiting on the need for liberals and socialists to work together.

At the time, I opposed this idea, citing the ideological differences between socialists and liberals, and how we should reject cooperation.

In the following months, I’ve come to realise that I was wrong. In today’s political climate, cooperation is essential to combating extremism. The likes of Farage and Badenoch thrive on division among progressives, and my opposition to working with socialists only feeds into their desires.

I’ve also gone on a political journey, similar to Chris. The crossover between ideas such as ethical socialism, social democracy, social liberalism and centrism is strong, and cannot be denied. All ideas share the belief in promoting social justice, equality, liberty, and strengthening the democratic rights of citizens.

Much like many in our party, I support a mixed economy, strong ties to the EU, and federalism, and believe that the state has a responsibility to do more to help those who struggle to make ends meet, while also knowing when to step in and when to let people live their lives, free from government interference. I support freedom of enterprise and believe that no large national economy can thrive without big business playing a role. I support individual liberties and the right to express oneself, with the knowledge that it does not mean freedom from consequence.

But our society will never experience true freedom until its citizens are free from poverty, hunger, illness, and fear, which is why I support the state encouraging the growth of cooperatives and small businesses to enhance economic democracy. I support local communities coming together to find solutions to problems. I support the social ownership of public transport. I support strong trade unions negotiating greater working rights and conditions. And to echo a sentiment first demonstrated by Nye Bevan, we cannot call ourselves a civil society if someone is denied medical care due to a lack of means.

So, to round out this op-ed: Chris, I apologise for my original piece. I was rash in my response and should have taken more time to reflect on my opinion.

 

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.

  • Cllr. James Moore 10th Jul '25 - 2:33pm

    It is difficult to know what the party stands for at the moment. The general strategy (as far as there is one) seems to be based around becoming more socialist than the socialists. Whatever Labour spend, the Liberal Democrats want to spend more. However big Labour want to make the welfare state, the Liberal Democrats want to make it slightly bigger. However much Labour want to tax, Liberal Democrats want to tax slightly more.

    I am not at all convinced this will go down well with ‘Middle England’ or the large body of traditional Liberals like me who are bemused at the party’s leftward and corporatist drift. We need a bit more Gladstonian thinking on how to reduce public expenditure, cut taxes and get the economy working again. Without a functioning economy, NHS improvements and social care reform are just not possible. How to bring back growth is the issue of the day, not Europe, federalism or identity politics.

    (Current LD councillor and two-times LD parliamentary candidate)

  • Andy Chandler 10th Jul '25 - 4:23pm

    @James

    I agree that I struggle to understand what the LibDems stand for; it doesn’t seem to have much roots in the party philosophy. I disagree with your assessment that we are trying to out-socialist Labour. We oppose the NiCs and inheritance rises as we agree that they are not good levers of targeting tax during a fragile economy. However, it all seems half-baked and we seem to want to pivot ourselves as both “we want more spending” but “we don’t want to pay for it”. And I, myself, as a fiscal conservative on the budget, deficit and debt interest (not to confuse with economic one) I don’t think that is wise approach to go about when bond yields have increased.

    And I can tell you that my uncle is a middle-England former one nation Tory and retired; he does support our Party advocating social care. But he is not stupid to think we can do without it being paid up somehow – can’t have it both ways now.

    And because I know Jack is from Centre (which I joined, recently) I agree with their philosophy that we should be pro-market, pro-business but we need to work at simplifying our tax, economic and work regime on the Scandinavian model which has worked (even outliners of countries where they have higher taxes but better competition and the tax regimes are simplified and take less administrative work)

    (Current a LibDem Digital Officer but generally a nobody)

  • Andy Chandler 10th Jul '25 - 4:25pm

    But back to Jack’s article. It’s positive to see this. I have always believed that in order to have the freedom of; (assembly, trade, enterprise, choice etc) it needs to also come with the freedom from; (poverty, injustice etc.)

    Nice reflective article.

  • Steve Trevethan 10th Jul '25 - 6:18pm

    Thank you for an increasingly relevant article.

    The death of “one nation” Conservative Party and the subversion of the Labour Party, as well as the deep dent to the L. D. Party in their combined support of Neoliberalism has and is reducing the essential coherence and stability of our society.

    In short, Neoliberalism seeks and enforces socio-economic extremes and the minimising of initiatives and cooperative conversations.

    As a mixed market economy in conjunction with some form of social democratic liberalism, would make our society more effective, stable and, not least, kinder.

    What stops thé L D leadership from taking this opportunity?

  • Tim Rogers 10th Jul '25 - 10:16pm

    We are moving too far to the left. We cannot oppose spending cuts without saying where we would raise the money. We must not forget where we won seats last year and where our voter demographics lye.

