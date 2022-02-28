Has ‘Zelensky’s 300’ changed Europe?

The parallels are difficult to avoid.

A continent divided by petty political rivalries attempts to appease a mighty foe. A small state whose leader faces internal opposition stands alone. The world’s largest military force threatens at the gates. A charismatic hero and a small body of hopelessly outgunned warriors resolve to fight to the death.

Most schoolchildren are familiar with the story of Leonidas’s 300 Spartans at Thermopylae taking a last stand against a tyrannous Eastern Empire. Even if they didn’t learn about it in school, they are familiar with the Zack Snyder and Fran Miller film of 2006.

Tragically, today the story seems to be playing out anew in Ukraine.

The Battle of Thermopylae demonstrated that tyranny could be challenged. But the real significance was that it created a belief that freedom was something that could only be defended if free people and free states united and were prepared to make sacrifices. The actions of the 300 at the ‘Hot Gates’ inspired the Greek world to unite and eventually defeat the Persians at the Battle of Plataea in 479 BC the following year.

The heroism and example of the Spartans inspired others – just like the Ukrainian defenders of Snake Island did a few days ago. Indeed, the response of the Ukrainians to the Russian request for surrender in the face of death was like something out of the pages of Herodotus – “Russian military ship – Go Fuck Yourself”

‘Zelensky’s 300’ seem to have had the same effect on Europe as Leonidas’ 300 had on Greece. The countries of Europe are no longer looking the other way, hoping that the worst won’t happen. They no longer believe that passivity and appeasement are the route to peace. Even Germany has decided to rearm. The European democracies are probable more united than at any time since 1945. No one talks about leaving the EU now.

It might not last, of course. Every national government has its own interests that it tries to defend, even in the face of common tyranny. A generation after Thermopylae, Athens and Sparta were at war. However the mass demonstrations across the continent at the weekend show that the people of Europe still have much in common and believe freedom is something worth fighting for. There is a great chance for Liberals across Europe to harness this spirit and rebuild a common European identity, just as we tried to do after 1989.

As for Ukraine, we won’t all be able to volunteer to fight or act as humanitarian volunteers. But we can all donate to the Ukrainian government and to the charities supporting Ukraine. We can also pledge to be inspired by Zelensky’s 300 and build a new, strong united Europe in the years ahead. And that means making sacrifices and refusing to appease tyrants, however tempting that might sometimes be.

Let every European know the truth of the Ukrainian sacrifices. And let every European search their own soul.

* Dr James Moore is a member of faculty in the School of History, Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester. He is a former Liberal Democrat councillor and parliamentary candidate and a member of the Liberal Democrat History group. He writes here in a personal capacity.