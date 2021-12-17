++++Helen Morgan wins North Shropshire!!!

March the brass bands. Beat the drums. Sound the trombones. Honk the horns. Dance through the streets. Silence the soothsayers, those that thought this by-election couldn’t be won.

We won this by-election and won it well. Turning a 22,949 “unassailable” majority for the Tories into a stonking win for us with a majority of 17,957 votes, a majority of 5,925. A swing to us of 34%. .

Helen Morgan won this by-election. The team supporting her won it. The hundreds of Lib Dem activists from around the country won it. Ed Davey won it. Our MPs won it and now they are 13 strong.

This was not just a bloody nose for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives. It was a bloody good win for the Lib Dems.

Lib Dems: 17,957

Conservatives: 12,032

Labour: 3,686

Green: 1,738

Reform: 1,127

We must now ensure that Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire are just the beginning. We have taken some hard knocks as a party in recent years. But now we have picked ourselves up and dusted ourselves off. We have shown that we again can be winners. Winning here. Winning everywhere.

Winning North Shropshire was a huge challenge for us. But it was a challenge we won. It will be a bigger challenge still to turn ‘Winning Here’ into ‘Winning Everywhere’. But the air of enthusiasm in North Shropshire has been infectious. If we have the will to win, we will win more seats.

The victory in Shropshire is a condemnation of Boris Johnson’s failures as a prime minister. It is also a failure of the former MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson. Not just because he had to resign but because he didn’t listen to the ordinary people of his constituency. Time and time again, people told our campaign team, “Thank you for listening – no one has tried to contact us before.” That’s what so many of you did in recent weeks. Making contact on the doorsteps and on the phones.

This is a win for Helen Morgan. I so wish she was my MP (I live in south Shropshire not the north).

Writing on Facebook before today’s vote, Helen Morgan said:

I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for being part of this campaign. It has been a privilege to work with the organising team who have been endlessly positive and professional, the amazing volunteers who have travelled the length and breadth of the country to help, those who have volunteered from home with phoning and mountains of clerical work, and the tireless Shropshire Lib Dems who have worked their socks off and opened their homes to welcome volunteers. Whatever happens tomorrow I’m really proud to have been part of such an incredible team effort.

Unlike other political leaders, Ed Davey has been at the centre of this campaign, travelling to the constituency five times. Posing for countless selfies. Knocking on doors. And when he tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, he picked up the phone instead. Boris Johnson came but couldn’t remember the Tory candidate’s name. Keir Starmer did a no show.

It was a civilised campaign. The Conservative candidate, Neil Shastri-Hurst came across as a thoroughly decent man. But the fact he was from Solihull – that matters in this rural location – counted against him because he did not know the territory. He ducked questions on the partying behaviour of Boris Johnson and I don’t envy anyone batting on that brief.

We saw a civilised approach from Duncan Kerr, the Green Party candidate. He never could win but was gracious enough to acknowledge in recent days that the Lib Dems were on poll position. Ben Wood for Labour ran a good campaign but too often sounded schooled in what he was saying rather than speaking from the heart. He didn’t have the support that we have had. And perhaps there was an overreliance in his campaign on the 2019 results and the rising support for Labour nationally. He always claimed he was coming second. That was never on the cards.

This is not a one off win for Helen Morgan. She has shown throughout the campaign that she is sensible, listening and concerned about her constituency. Not a wild character but the sort of sensible MP dedicated to her job us Lib Dems need. That everyone needs. Despite the Tories dismissing this morning’s result as tactical voting and a protest vote, we can be confident she’ll win again.

Thanks everyone.

Turnout

The turnout was 46.3%, 38,110 of around 83,000 voters.

This turnout was quite good. It is nearly always lower in by-elections compared to general elections. A turnout of 46.3% is close to the average of 50.9% for by-elections between 1979 and 2021. When you allow for the hardened Tories who did a no show yesterday because they were appalled by their leader’s antics, the turnout can be seen as good.

Full results

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.