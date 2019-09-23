Help make the Lib Dems the renters’ champion

On Tuesday morning, the last day of conference, I moved a motion calling on conference to support renters. To support them by instructing our party to scrap section 21 of the housing act (1988). Section 21 is the part of the act that allows no-fault evictions. You can see the debate that followed here. Please do watch it, but to save you time, I’m very happy to be able to tell you that they did. So, it is now party policy to scrap section 21, either directly as a government, or indirectly, in response to a vote in the Commons, or in response to a consultation (and of course, one is already running and offering that very approach).

But as I said in my speech, as I have in other LDV articles, I’m interested in more than just scrapping a pernicious piece of legislation. Section 21 is the legislative bullet of no-fault evictions, but it’s not really the cause. There are in fact many causes. In my speech I identified the biggest. We have too few homes, whether for rent or for purchase. And what are available are either too expensive for the vast majority of our fellow citizens, or are in seriously unfit for habitation, in dangerous states of repair or maintenance.

I, like many people, am not in a place to be able to afford to buy a home anytime soon, so I will be reliant on the private rental market (a term I hate as much as I hate the term ‘luxury’, which seems to appear in front of every new home advert my news feed seems to see fit dangle in my face) for the foreseeable future. And in itself that’s not a problem. I’m not a ‘stuff’ person, so ownership has never been the epitome of existence for me; I’m much more of a Gig person, using my local cycle hire scheme to get around and buying ‘pre-loved’ tech whenever mine finally gives up.

But because I can’t own, I often find I can’t home. My rentals thus far haven’t allowed me to have pets, to decorate, to hang my own things on the wall, or to be sure that at the end of my (legally required) short-term contract that I won’t have to move out and search for something else, with all of the costs that ensue.

So, I want the party to step up to the plate for renters. We need longer tenancies to be available as a default option for those who want them. It’s a cliched line, but on the continent families pass on tenancies from one generation to another. Enabling longer tenancies, vital for families with children, should also allow us to recast renters as long-term residents in their communities, allowing them to have the confidence to be more involved with their neighbours and neighbourhoods.

We need better dispute resolution arrangements, for tenants and landlords, so that when things go wrong both sides can easily and quickly access advice, support and if needed, justice. Mediation is a great mechanism for creating find consensual ways to resolve disputes, and if properly funded can prevent much larger legal costs that inevitably arise when the courts become involved.

And we need more rental properties that are owned by disinterested parties, such as investment trusts and larger property groups. This is very much the cornerstone of the rental structure in Europe, where property owners take a much longer view of their investments, thinking in centuries rather than lifetimes. To do that will need our financial system to support such thinking, and that will need government action to ensure it’s simple and straightforward to do, and that there are no loopholes that unscrupulous rentiers can exploit.

I think our party is best placed to do that. We are fair minded, we see both sides of the equation that comprise contemporary renting, and we are committed to ensuring social justice. The one gap in our structure is an overt structure for gathering members views and disseminating information about our plans, and so I want to address that, by setting up a new Lib Dem group, aimed specifically at renters, ‘Lib Dem Renters’. So, if you’re a renter, and you want to see the party do more, join me. Click on this link to let me have your details, and I’ll add you to the growing list of Lib Dems who want to play a role in making our party the renters’ champion, whatever your age, whatever your income, wherever you are.

Lib Dem Renters is a new initiative, set-up to support, inform and lobby for better for people renting their home.

* Mark Platt is a member of Westminster Lib Dems, a campaigner with Generation Rent, and a Private Renter.