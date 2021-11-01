Hope, prejudice and the power of change

How many times did I, you or anyone you know, has “written someone off”?

How many times, before someone spoke, we already ”knew” the other person?

How often do we label or stigmatise other humans?

A few days ago, I was quite lucky to meet someone, still very young, whose journey can be an inspiration to many of us:

Lost her mother at the age of 14

Didn’t finish school

Was kicked out from her house

Lost contact, for two years, with her siblings

More importantly, Jamala Osman lost a sense of belonging and a purpose in life. Many would say; “there is no way back”, her life “can’t be turned around”.

However, due to determination and self-belief, Jamala ended up being the youngest Bank Manager in Central London at the age of 21. Today, Jamala who is still only 28, works with schools, government departments and many disadvantaged young people. She also set up her social enterprise.

Jamala’s story reminded me about a few, rather important, things:

NEVER, ever, write anyone off

Never lose HOPE

Embrace CHALLENGE and LEARN from mistakes

Don’t be afraid to FAIL as failure is often part of the process

I am sure that Jamala’s experience resonates with many of us. Each of us has a story to tell. Our personal journeys are unique, however they have their own “ups and downs”. Let’s try not to lose hope and see the light in the most difficult circumstances.

Jamala’s TedXLondon talk can be found here.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor