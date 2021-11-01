Hope, prejudice and the power of change

- How many times did I, you or anyone you know, has “written someone off”?
- How many times, before someone spoke, we already ”knew” the other person?
- How often do we label or stigmatise other humans?
A few days ago, I was quite lucky to meet someone, still very young, whose journey can be an inspiration to many of us:
- Lost her mother at the age of 14
- Didn’t finish school
- Was kicked out from her house
- Lost contact, for two years, with her siblings
More importantly, Jamala Osman lost a sense of belonging and a purpose in life. Many would say; “there is no way back”, her life “can’t be turned around”.
However, due to determination and self-belief, Jamala ended up being the youngest Bank Manager in Central London at the age of 21. Today, Jamala who is still only 28, works with schools, government departments and many disadvantaged young people. She also set up her social enterprise.
Jamala’s story reminded me about a few, rather important, things:
- NEVER, ever, write anyone off
- Never lose HOPE
- Embrace CHALLENGE and LEARN from mistakes
- Don’t be afraid to FAIL as failure is often part of the process
I am sure that Jamala’s experience resonates with many of us. Each of us has a story to tell. Our personal journeys are unique, however they have their own “ups and downs”. Let’s try not to lose hope and see the light in the most difficult circumstances.
Jamala’s TedXLondon talk can be found here.
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor
Michael, in this beautiful piece, highlights what I alluded to, on the thread about arts money in Scotland. He, as a good man with his own understanding, emphasises his important lessons from the tale of Jamala here.
I also share those. But there is one other.
Barclays took on Jamala with no University degree. She was given a chance. She rose on ability. However if she had not been given that original opportunity, she might not have gained the experience and confidence she has now and utilises to do other things.
We emphasise qualifications way to much with regard to a matrix of units or exams. We need to emphasise peoples aims, hopes and ideas, and their experience.
A job guarantee programme, with a basic income, ought to encourage and assist, not prescribe and decide.
As Liberal Democrats we need to see the personal, is professional, is political!!!
But that’s what apprenticeships are for to give young people an alternative to A’ levels. There are different levels so even on apprenticeships it’s still possible to train and work and also study towards a higher or technical qualification.
Some of the more practical qualifications which young people enjoyed like GNVQs were scrapped in 2007. I always wondered why that was. The BTECs, highly viable in themselves, are still around though. I always think it’s better for young people to have a career path they enjoy than just any old job.