Michal Siewniak

Hope, prejudice and the power of change

By | Mon 1st November 2021 - 12:07 pm
  • How many times did I, you or anyone you know, has “written someone off”?
  • How many times, before someone spoke, we already ”knew” the other person?
  • How often do we label or stigmatise other humans?

A few days ago, I was quite lucky to meet someone, still very young, whose journey can be an inspiration to many of us:

  • Lost her mother at the age of 14
  • Didn’t finish school
  • Was kicked out from her house
  • Lost contact, for two years, with her siblings

More importantly, Jamala Osman lost a sense of belonging and a purpose in life. Many would say; “there is no way back”, her life “can’t be turned around”.

However, due to determination and self-belief, Jamala ended up being the youngest Bank Manager in Central London at the age of 21. Today, Jamala who is still only 28, works with schools, government departments and many disadvantaged young people. She also set up her social enterprise.

Jamala’s story reminded me about a few, rather important, things:

  • NEVER, ever, write anyone off
  • Never lose HOPE
  • Embrace CHALLENGE and LEARN from mistakes
  • Don’t be afraid to FAIL as failure is often part of the process

I am sure that Jamala’s experience resonates with many of us. Each of us has a story to tell. Our personal journeys are unique, however they have their own “ups and downs”. Let’s try not to lose hope and see the light in the most difficult circumstances.

Jamala’s TedXLondon talk can be found here.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 1st Nov '21 - 12:22pm

    Michael, in this beautiful piece, highlights what I alluded to, on the thread about arts money in Scotland. He, as a good man with his own understanding, emphasises his important lessons from the tale of Jamala here.

    I also share those. But there is one other.

    Barclays took on Jamala with no University degree. She was given a chance. She rose on ability. However if she had not been given that original opportunity, she might not have gained the experience and confidence she has now and utilises to do other things.

    We emphasise qualifications way to much with regard to a matrix of units or exams. We need to emphasise peoples aims, hopes and ideas, and their experience.

    A job guarantee programme, with a basic income, ought to encourage and assist, not prescribe and decide.

    As Liberal Democrats we need to see the personal, is professional, is political!!!

  • Jason Connor 1st Nov '21 - 2:08pm

    But that’s what apprenticeships are for to give young people an alternative to A’ levels. There are different levels so even on apprenticeships it’s still possible to train and work and also study towards a higher or technical qualification.
    Some of the more practical qualifications which young people enjoyed like GNVQs were scrapped in 2007. I always wondered why that was. The BTECs, highly viable in themselves, are still around though. I always think it’s better for young people to have a career path they enjoy than just any old job.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Jason Connor
    But that's what apprenticeships are for to give young people an alternative to A' levels. There are different levels so even on apprenticeships it's still possi...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Michael BG, "However the equation is only true when the economy is in equilibrium (which is a rare event)." The point about a Government defi...
  • Peter Hirst
    A proper functioning democracy is superior to a benevolant dictatorship because the people are informed, consulted and choose their leaders. It is easier to tru...
  • nvelope2003
    There will be other candidates so it is wrong for the traditional supporters of democracy not to contest the seat. The next election might be almost 3 years awa...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Michael, in this beautiful piece, highlights what I alluded to, on the thread about arts money in Scotland. He, as a good man with his own understanding, emphas...