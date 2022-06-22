Ed Davey: Johnson and Shapps pretend they can’t end the rail strikes. That’s nonsense

The train strike has already had a devastating impact on businesses and on the general public.
Ed Davey has written an article in The Guardian under the headline: Johnson and Shapps pretend they can’t end the rail strikes. That’s nonsense.
He writes:
The Liberal Democrats are against the rail strikes and if a summer of discontent is not to turn into a winter of discontent and full-on stagflation, ministers must step back from the brink.
The position of lower-paid workers across our country should be at the forefront of ministers’ thinking – not that of the highest earners in the City, whose pay and bonuses the government announced this week would not be limited in any way.
The solution?
The solution to such distressing stories is clear: instead of strikes, there should be dialogue between government ministers and union bosses.
…
Ministers must now clean up their own mess. Liberal Democrats are calling for an emergency Cobra meeting to kickstart a practical compromise and to keep Britain moving.
And here is Christine Jardine (our Treasury spokseperson) telling the BBC what Grant Shapps and the Government should do. It is a national emergency so it would be appropriate for Cobra to meet.
People and businesses are being failed. It is not good enough for the Secretary of State to sit on his hands. pic.twitter.com/n3QLJGpERx
— Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) June 21, 2022
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
I’m a little disappointed with Ed’s comment “instead of strikes, there should be dialogue between government ministers and union bosses.” Yes, of course there should, but is that the best he can say? Why not tell people what the Lib Dem position is on the situation that has led to this strike? Or is our position “equidistant” again?
Ed Davey, “The Liberal Democrats are against the rail strike”…
I’m one who isn’t..
As for, “there should be dialogue between government ministers and union bosses” that implies that there should be flexibility on both sides..
Johnson’s words yesterday..”I’m afraid that [the strike] cannot be allowed to look successful when it settles … It must be seen to have been not worth it to have gone on strike for the railwaymen. That’s a situation we had reached by the time we got to the 70s and 80s. And I think we’ve reached that stage now”, says it all.
This government will do everything to prevent an early solution in order to send a message to teachers, nurses and all others in the public sector…
Just wait; the day nurses take industrial action they will go (in the Mail/Express/ Telegraph, etc.) from being Florence Nightingale to being Harold Shipman..
The only way the country’s wealth and well being as a whole can be improved is through better productivity. For the last decade or more UK productivity has hardly changed and so we can not expect living standards to get better.
Management and staff of public and private organisations need to focus on improving productivity for their own self benefit. Political parties and governments should be encouraging them to do so. One way is to link pay increases to improved methods of working. Governments should not get involved in the micro management and detail of implementing such improvements though.
Lib Dems best tactics are to support policies which improve productivity for everyone’s benefit and support management who do so.
Is it true that the median earnings for a rail driver is £59K and that retirement age is 62?
I agree fully with David Evershed here.
I don’t want to government to be involved in the micromanagement of private companies who are engaging in absolutely necessary productity reforms. And I don’t see a role for the government in negotiations between unions and the private sector.
The inflation and cost of living squeeze we are seeing now (leading to actual and future industrial action) are primarily the payment for the very expensive (and mostly ineffective) Covid mitigation policies over the previous 2 years. Supply side disruption (forcibly stopping work and production) as well as demand side interference (printing money to pay people not to work) was always going to massively drive inflation (as all people like myself opposed to the Covid mitigation measures at the time said). The inflation and cost of living squeeze (higher prices and stagnant wages) are what we have to endure now and is how we pay for that gargantuan self-harm of our Covid policy. There will come a time in the not too distant future where almost everyone will deny that they ever supported the country’s lockdown policies, because the horrific damage they did are only now starting to unfold and manifest themselves. A lot more of the damage is yet to come
@Graham Jeffs
I don’t think it is that high. True, the earnings for railway drivers (and other railway workers) are much higher than the average and median earnings of the population, but not to this degree. I totally oppose the strike in both principle and reason, but I think it’s better to stick to hard facts. I believe the average and median earnings for train staff on strike is in the mid £30k. For Network Rail staff, it is much much higher, but the work is much much more skilled and technical
@Graham Jeffs 22/6 11:45
I don’t know but as far as I do know most drivers are in the ASLEF union not RMT. It’s all the other people who work on/for our railways who are involved in this major dispute.
I disagree with David Evershed and James Pugh, because the fundamental issue is not one of productivity or of micromanagement. In the past 40 years, UK productivity has grown 80%. Workers real wages have all but stagnated, meaning all the benefit of that productivity growth has gone to the owners of capital not the providers of labour. That is a problem across the whole of the late-stage capitalist economic system we are living under. I don’t see the rail strike as a one-off isolated expression of something not working properly, I see it as the canary in the mine.
Graham Jeffs 22nd Jun ’22 – 11:45am…….Is it true that the median earnings for a rail driver is £59K and that retirement age is 62?…
And your point (apart from missing the fact that most train drivers are not RMT members) is?
….As for “I don’t want to government to be involved in the micromanagement of private companies who are engaging in absolutely necessary productity reforms”…
Most of those on strike are employed by ‘Network Rail’ (classified by the government as a “public sector body” under the Department of Transport); so the government are their employer.
Why are we talking about train drivers pay? They are members of ASLEF. They are not represented by the RMT.
The dispute is not just about pay, it’s also about working practices such as Network Rail, which is the State-owned company responsible for the infrastructure, is changing its maintenance regime to a ‘risk-based’ assessment in order to cut 2,500 maintenance jobs. The Government say the dispute has nothing to do with them, it’s not of their making. This is just not true. The Government told the railway to reduce costs by around 10%.
Must say I am more than a little disappointed by Ed Davey’s response to this mess. There is nothing wrong, given the circumstances, in saying that we support what the RMT are trying to achieve for their members. Sure, we would have tackled things differently in which case we should spell out what we would have done.
We should also be calling out the real reasons behind the Johnson Cabinet’s actions, setting worker against worker, employed against self-employed. The PM wants to show how tough he is in dealing with the unions, and wants to see more draconian laws brought in to further cut workers rights.
“the highest earners in the City, whose pay and bonuses the government announced this week would not be limited in any way.”
Those are among the sort of people who bank-roll the Conservative party and are looked after with low taxes as a reward.
We should be pointing out that The RMT are actually asking for a pay cut in real terms, they have made clear that they would accept 7% over a Year when Inflation is predicted to hit 11%. They are being very Moderate, its The Tories who are The “Militants” here.
The leader’s anodyne call for “dialogue” and “compromise” and the discussion below the article highlight the way, on many issues, the Lib Dem position often looks very unclear.
In a debate like this, one would expect the Conservative and Labour party positions to be predictable and well-understood (notwithstanding Starmer’s wishy-washy leadership) but it’s often hard to guess the Lib Dem position. I sometimes suspect it depends on which Lib Dem is answering the question and who they think is listening to the answer!
In recent years, the party seems to have moved to a vague, inoffensive, soggy form of centrism: anti-this, opposed to that, critical of the other, with none of the radical and progressive zeal of the not-too-distant past.
With Starmer seeming to occupy the same soft ground, simply throwing stones at the Johnson and his government in the hope that eventually someone else will get a turn, it is depressing to see such uninspiring alternatives to the shower running things now.