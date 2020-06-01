How to make a just society – Justice Capitalism then UBI

Embed from Getty Images

UBI (Universal or Unconditional Basic Income) is a brilliant idea. A majority of people support it. Let’s implement it worldwide. But to pay for it, we first must enact Justice Capitalism, that is, Capitalism that is fair, equal, and balanced for everyone.

But how will UBI be funded? The Tax system is broken and cannot be fixed to pay for UBI. Governments have been trying to fix the tax code forever, but it just gets more complicated with more and more loopholes. Corporations, criminals, corrupt politicians, and the 1%, hide money in Tax Havens or they game the tax rules to pay little or no taxes. Actions such as tax increases and eliminating tax havens will contribute to funding UBI but this will not be enough for the long term. Printing money, as is happening now, is also not a good solution to fund UBI as it just creates inflation which has too many negative consequences.

The best way to fund UBI is by Justice Capitalism.

The money should not come from taxation, but a dividend, financed from the returns on all our human capital; a “public” percentage of companies’ profits. Also, we will eliminate tax havens and the estimated $32 trillion hidden there. We will institute a tax on extreme wealth, a speculation tax (i.e HFT High-Frequency Trading), and a robot tax on firms that eliminate jobs by AI/automation. With this start to funding UBI, we will implement it.

Watch economist and former Greek Finance Minister @yanisvaroufakis explain it in a 4-minute video: #JusticeCapThenUBI

Two great things about Justice Capitalism: there will be fewer billionaires and it will wipe out all tax havens as people and companies won’t be able to hide money. Implementing Justice Capitalism is justified as all firms are built with our social capital. Wealth was always produced collectively and privatized by those with the power to do so.

We will be shareholders with variable ownership (little, eg 5% for small firms and larger, eg 75% for big monopoly firms such as Amazon) of every company. We will have seats on the Board of Directors and ensure that every company will act in a socially good manner, eg Environmental Social Governance to fight the Climate Crisis. This ownership will create annual Dividends that will be distributed equally to the citizens.

For people who can work, they will do so to improve their quality of life. This equal dividend distribution will be equitable and eliminate class warfare. This also will not adversely affect entrepreneurs in starting a business. People will still be able to make more money than they need. They just won’t be able to buy multiple yachts and villas or private planes. Inefficient bureaucratic social welfare departments will no longer be needed, except for the ones that support our most severely disadvantaged citizens.

To prevent politicians from messing these initiatives up, we will institute Public Financing of Elections. To do this, we will copy the gold standard of campaign election financing: Quebec Canada. There will be NO corporate, union, lobbyist, or third party donations allowed. There will be a maximum of a $100 donation per person/year to a candidate or political party. To minimize any ability of corruption, the donations will be funnelled through an independent Director of Elections. In addition to the donations, each candidate will receive a budget in equal part that will be sufficient to run a good campaign – smaller for municipal, larger for federal.

Implementing these initiatives will ensure that our society is fair, equal, and balanced for everyone.

More insight into Justice Capitalism and why it should be used to pay for UBI may be watched in these two 6-minute videos, also by Yanis Varoufakis.

* Nick Shcherban lives in Toronto. He is a member of the Liberal Party of Canada, and also a registered supporter of the Liberal Democrats