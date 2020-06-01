How to make a just society – Justice Capitalism then UBI

UBI (Universal or Unconditional Basic Income) is a brilliant idea. A majority of people support it. Let’s implement it worldwide. But to pay for it, we first must enact Justice Capitalism, that is, Capitalism that is fair, equal, and balanced for everyone.
But how will UBI be funded? The Tax system is broken and cannot be fixed to pay for UBI. Governments have been trying to fix the tax code forever, but it just gets more complicated with more and more loopholes. Corporations, criminals, corrupt politicians, and the 1%, hide money in Tax Havens or they game the tax rules to pay little or no taxes. Actions such as tax increases and eliminating tax havens will contribute to funding UBI but this will not be enough for the long term. Printing money, as is happening now, is also not a good solution to fund UBI as it just creates inflation which has too many negative consequences.
The best way to fund UBI is by Justice Capitalism.
The money should not come from taxation, but a dividend, financed from the returns on all our human capital; a “public” percentage of companies’ profits. Also, we will eliminate tax havens and the estimated $32 trillion hidden there. We will institute a tax on extreme wealth, a speculation tax (i.e HFT High-Frequency Trading), and a robot tax on firms that eliminate jobs by AI/automation. With this start to funding UBI, we will implement it.
Watch economist and former Greek Finance Minister @yanisvaroufakis explain it in a 4-minute video: #JusticeCapThenUBI
Two great things about Justice Capitalism: there will be fewer billionaires and it will wipe out all tax havens as people and companies won’t be able to hide money. Implementing Justice Capitalism is justified as all firms are built with our social capital. Wealth was always produced collectively and privatized by those with the power to do so.
We will be shareholders with variable ownership (little, eg 5% for small firms and larger, eg 75% for big monopoly firms such as Amazon) of every company. We will have seats on the Board of Directors and ensure that every company will act in a socially good manner, eg Environmental Social Governance to fight the Climate Crisis. This ownership will create annual Dividends that will be distributed equally to the citizens.
For people who can work, they will do so to improve their quality of life. This equal dividend distribution will be equitable and eliminate class warfare. This also will not adversely affect entrepreneurs in starting a business. People will still be able to make more money than they need. They just won’t be able to buy multiple yachts and villas or private planes. Inefficient bureaucratic social welfare departments will no longer be needed, except for the ones that support our most severely disadvantaged citizens.
To prevent politicians from messing these initiatives up, we will institute Public Financing of Elections. To do this, we will copy the gold standard of campaign election financing: Quebec Canada. There will be NO corporate, union, lobbyist, or third party donations allowed. There will be a maximum of a $100 donation per person/year to a candidate or political party. To minimize any ability of corruption, the donations will be funnelled through an independent Director of Elections. In addition to the donations, each candidate will receive a budget in equal part that will be sufficient to run a good campaign – smaller for municipal, larger for federal.
Implementing these initiatives will ensure that our society is fair, equal, and balanced for everyone.
More insight into Justice Capitalism and why it should be used to pay for UBI may be watched in these two 6-minute videos, also by Yanis Varoufakis.
The Rules Of The Game Must Change
* Nick Shcherban lives in Toronto. He is a member of the Liberal Party of Canada, and also a registered supporter of the Liberal Democrats
I’m happy to hear more about a fair amount of these proposals, and certainly support UBI, but can we not do the whole “this isn’t about taxation” thing and then propose things that very much are about taxation, albeit rather more serious than the existing levels of tax? I think it undermines the UBI side more than it helps.
Why give hard earned taxpayers’ money to the wealthy who have no need for it?
Brenda from Bristol might say ” Your Joking! An article about a UBI. Not another one!”
“UBI (Universal or Unconditional Basic Income) is a brilliant idea. A majority of people support it.”
Just what do they support? Sure a UBI sounds like a nice idea until we get down to the nitty gritty of the numbers. Most of the proposals involve cutting back or removing personal allowances. Do they support that?
“The best way to fund UBI is by Justice Capitalism. The money should not come from taxation, but a dividend, financed from the returns on all our human capital; a “public” percentage of companies’ profits”
This is all very airy-fairy. However you want to spin it it’s still a tax on company profits. The reason the big international companies manage to avoid paying their fair share of tax is to move their profits out of the UK by price transfers and other easy-to-do mechanisms. Their tax returns in the UK show ultra low profits.
So, if they don’t show any profits for tax purposes, why would you expect it to be any different when it comes to paying out your dividend? I suppose you could always try sending in your invoice to their company offices in Luxembourg or the Cayman Islands, or wherever the profits end up.
Good Luck with that!
Nick Shcherban’s contribution is very interesting.
Certainly my opinion is that most people are looking for a new way of having accountability in a democracy. The reality is that our we are using nineteenth century methods in the twenty-first century.
The world has changed in that over the last few centuries, and we are starting to understand the real outcomes of exponential change. The amount of pollution in our oceans, rivers, land and air is increasing and we are nearing a time when the results will be ever more catastrophic from our point view as humans.
So we get back to our failure, as humans, to design systems which enable people to join together to manage our planet.
It will be impossible until we are willing to put effort into this.
I know nothing about the Liberal Party of Canada, apart from reading the election results when there is a general election, but to me this should be the first priority of liberals, and anyone else who wants to improve the Earth rather than make in uninhabitable.