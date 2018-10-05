How you can have your say on Vince’s proposals for party reform

The Voice

Over the next 10 days, there will be a number of opportunities for party members to express their views about Vince’s ideas about party reform.

These are:

To set up a registered supporters’ scheme and give those supporters the right to vote in leadership elections

To allow non MPs to stand for Leader

To allow people to stand for election as soon as they join the party, subject to approval.

There has already been one session in London  and another takes place tomorrow.

Other events take place in Edinburgh, York, Birmingham, Lancaster, Tiverton, Wokingham and Aberystwyth. You can find full details of times and places here.

If you can’t get to any of them, there is a webinar on Wednesday night for which you can register here.

The consultation booklet is available here.  It contains 13 questions and you need to respond by 14th October. Federal Board then meets on 15th and 22nd October to discuss what to do next.

Vince intends to ask the Federal Board to conduct a ballot of all party members. If this happens, it’ll be the first in almost 30 years. Back in 1989, there was a ballot on changing the party name from the Social and Liberal Democrats (the infamous Salads) to Liberal Democrats.

The most important thing is to take part and have your say. It’s a great opportunity to think about what is going to take this party forward. The challenges our party faces can’t be solved by process alone but the leader clearly feels that this is part of the solution.

 

 

  • David Ackermn 5th Oct '18 - 8:12pm

    It’s highly discriminatory that only party members can have their say on Sir Vince’s proposal to open up the party to anybody off the street who wants a go at being leader. Come on Sir Vince, Sir Sion, Sir Ed etc. it’s only fair to open up the debate to anybody – after all they may be your boss next week. P.S. There must be a sub-committee under the constitution to address such discrimination?

